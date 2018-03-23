© REUTERS



Former United Nations ambassador and stalwart Republican hawk John Bolton will replace Gen. HR McMaster as the national security adviser on April 9, President Trump has announced.Announcing his decision, Trump thanked Herbert Raymond McMaster for his service, praising his "outstanding job" in his role as the National Security Advisor. McMaster "will always remain my friend," the US president tweeted."After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the US Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service. Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians," McMaster said in a statement.Trump reciprocated, noting that the general "served his country with distinction" for more than three decades. "General McMaster's leadership of the National Security Council staff has helped my administration accomplish great things to bolster America's national security," the president said in a statement.The administration especially noted McMaster's crucial role in drafting the America First National Security Strategy, "smashing"Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists and bringing North Korea "to the table."McMaster was named Trump's national security adviser in February 2017, just days after the US President sacked his predecessor, Michael Flynn, amid a scandal over his 'unreported' contact with the former Russian Ambassador to the US.The White House has emphasized that Trump's move to relieve the general of his duties was a mutually-agreed decision."I know John Bolton we're going to be asking to work with us in a somewhat different capacity," the US President said on Monday. "John is a terrific guy. We had some really good meetings with him.Bolton, who served as the head of the US delegation to the United Nations in 2005-2006, will assume his new role in April. The former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security (2001-2005) seems to have a unique vision on a wide range of national security issues.