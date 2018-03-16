© AP



Reports in US media about President Donald Trump's plans to fire National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster haveThis comes days after Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.On Thursday,for the three-star general. McMaster fell out of favor due to his lack of flexibility and unnecessarily long briefings, two sources told the Post, referring to conversations the president had with Chief of Staff John Kelly.Hours after both reports came out, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed them, saying thatReports have been circulating that more heads could be about to roll in the Trump administration in the near future. Speaking to reporters on Thursday,"The story was very false. They wrote a story about staff changes today that was very false," Trump said when asked by a reporter if there were "any more staff changes coming."While Trump did not specify what story he was referring to,"There will always be change, but very little," Trump said, without providing further details.The speculation of a new high-ranking dismissal in the Trump White House comes on the heels of the abrupt ouster of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his looming replacement with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.After Tillerson's aide, former Under Secretary Steve Goldstein, said his boss was surprised by the message and would have liked to stay in office, he was sacked the same day.- which Tillerson did right before he was fired by accusing Russia of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK.The pattern was immediately repeated in response to the McMaster firing rumors, with