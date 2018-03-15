Framing Putin - Saga of the Spy and the Nerve Agent
Sott.net
Thu, 15 Mar 2018 22:34 UTC
Let's take a brief look at the claim that Putin/Kremlin/Russia used a deadly chemical weapon (called "Novichok") against an ex-Russian spy who has been living in the UK for eight years. Within hours of the incident, the UK foreign minister - bozo Boris Johnson - claimed that Russia was behind the attack. Then Theresa May said it's "highly likely" that Russia did it; and everyone translated that into "definitely Russia did it." Now, of course, crazed warmonger Nikki Haley has joined the chorus and even tells people that Russia may use chemical weapons in New York.
Who has Novichok? Yes, Novichok was invented and produced by the USSR in the 1970s and 80s. But that was 30+ years ago. Hello! Did anyone take the time to wonder if it's now possible for others to possess or make it?
Who's Got CW? Russia got rid of all its chemical weapons under the supervision of OPCW. On the other hand, the US hasn't destroyed all its chemical weapons yet and there are still two CW sites in the US! The US government claims it will destroy them within the next five years. Sure.
Samples Everywhere: The fact is that many labs around the world have samples of that deadly agent. It so happens that there is a UK military chemical lab in Porton Down, just a few miles from where the alleged incident took place. Each lab has a signature attached to it. If the UK wanted to be credible, it would release the samples to third parties - Russia and OPCW - so they can analyze it and see where it came from. But the UK refuses to do so. Wonder why.
Guess Who Lives in the US: The "father" of Novichok defected to the US a long time ago and lives there today. He brags about it openly on his Facebook page. His name is Vil Mirzayanov.
1999 New York Times article reveals, the US worked with the Uzbek government to dismantle the lab and helped many scientists emigrate/defect to the US. So, it's safe to say that the CIA and the US military have Novichok. (Think of Operation PaperClip when Nazi scientists were brought into the US after World War II).
Is it possible that the entire story is bogus? This nerve agent is supposed to be super deadly, but the UK government advised people near the area to use "baby wipes", "warm water" and "detergents" to clean their belongings. Really?
And then if you look at the photos of experts at the site, there are these guys in hazmat suits for visual impact. Then, along with them are UK cops without any protective gear. Maybe they had baby wipes with them? It's just like the nonsensical White Helmets story where they handle "Sarin gas victims" with bare hands. (Oh, btw, the White Helmets got millions of $$ of funding from the UK government).
Motives, Opportunities: In any crime, we must look at the motives and opportunities. The only ones to benefit from this are the West - US, UK, Israel and the globalists. These warmongers are just mad that Putin is helping Assad and ruining their psychotic plans for Middle East domination.
The Russian spy - Sergei Skripal - was a traitor who got arrested in 2004 for leaking state secrets to the UK. He was released in 2010 and sent to the UK as part of a spy-swap program. So Putin had 6 years to kill the guy in the Russian prison. But no! Putin would release him, wait for 8 more years, and then kill him in the most bizarre way possible just before the World Cup and just before the Russian presidential election. My God! Who believes this nonsense?
The only ones to benefit from this asymmetric propaganda war are Putin's enemies.
How this idiotic country, the UK, once gave birth to Shakespeare and then ruled the entire world is a mystery indeed. If in 2018, people believe such idiotic fairy tales, we are doomed to have World War III soon.
Chris Kanthan is the author of a new book, Deconstructing the Syrian war.. Chris lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, has traveled to 35 countries, and writes about world affairs, politics, economy and health. His other book is Deconstructing Monsanto.. Follow him on Twitter: @GMOChannel