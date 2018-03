How dumb are the masses of the world? One need only look at the brazen, obvious false flag incidents that the elites keep piling on.Let's take a brief look at the claim that Putin/Kremlin/Russia used a deadly chemical weapon (called "Novichok") against an ex-Russian spy who has been living in the UK for eight years. Within hours of the incident, the UK foreign minister - bozo Boris Johnson - claimed that Russia was behind the attack. Then Theresa May said it's "highly likely" that Russia did it; and everyone translated that into "definitely Russia did it." Now, of course, crazed warmonger Nikki Haley has joined the chorus andWho has Novichok? Yes, Novichok was invented and produced by the USSR in the 1970s and 80s. But that was 30+ years ago. Hello! Did anyone take the time to wonder if it's now possible for others to possess or make it?Who's Got CW? Russia got rid of all its chemical weapons under the supervision of OPCW. On the other hand, the US hasn't destroyed all its chemical weapons yet and there are still two CW sites in the US ! The US government claims it will destroy them within the next five years. Sure.Samples Everywhere: The fact is that many labs around the world have samples of that deadly agent. It so happens that there is a UK military chemical lab in Porton Down,. Each lab has a signature attached to it. If the UK wanted to be credible, it would release the samples to third parties - Russia and OPCW - so they can analyze it and see where it came from.Guess Who Lives in the US: The "father" of Novichok defected to the US a long time ago and lives there today. He brags about it openly on his Facebook page . His name is Vil Mirzayanov.The Formula is Well Known: This guy also wrote a book and revealed the composition of the chemical agent.Did the CIA get Hold of Novichok? The Novichok nerve agent was actually produced in a lab in Uzbekistan, which became a separate country after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Then it became very close to the US. As this 1999 New York Times article reveals, the US worked with the Uzbek government to dismantle the lab and helped many scientists emigrate/defect to the US.. (Think of Operation PaperClip when Nazi scientists were brought into the US after World War II).This nerve agent is supposed to be super deadly, but the UK government advised people near the areaThen, along with them are UK cops without any protective gear. Maybe they had baby wipes with them? It's just like the nonsensical White Helmets story where they handle "Sarin gas victims" with bare hands. (Oh, btw, the White Helmets got millions of $$ of funding from the UK government).Motives, Opportunities: In any crime, we must look at the motives and opportunities.The Russian spy - Sergei Skripal - was a traitor who got arrested in 2004 for leaking state secrets to the UK. He was released in 2010 and sent to the UK as part of a spy-swap program. So Putin had 6 years to kill the guy in the Russian prison. But no!How this idiotic country, the UK, once gave birth to Shakespeare and then ruled the entire world is a mystery indeed. If in 2018, people believe such idiotic fairy tales, we are doomed to have World War III soon.