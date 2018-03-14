Secret History
Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50yrs
RT
Wed, 14 Mar 2018 00:06 UTC
at that time.
The technique used to form the women's spiked scalps, scientifically known as artificial cranial deformation (ACD), could have only been applied during childhood when the bones were still forming and the skull was still soft and malleable. Egg-shaped skulls, as with most body modifications in ancient times, were seen as a sign of beauty, status or nobility, the researchers reported. The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.
To unlock the mystery of the egg-shaped skulls, researchers looked at the DNA of 36 adults, 14 of whom had altered skulls, from six different Bavarian cemeteries. They also took DNA samples from a Roman soldier and from two women from Crimea and Serbia.
The DNA test showed that the cone-headed women had vastly different genetics than their Baiuvarii counterparts. All the people with deformed skulls analyzed in the research were found to originate from southern and southeastern Europe, with DNA coding for brown eyes and blond or brown hair, as opposed to their blonde-haired, blue-eyed Baiuvarii counterparts.
The archaeologists could not locate any children with cone-shaped skulls in the graveyard, dispelling the theory that the Baiuvarii practised skull-lengthening. In addition, the women were buried with local artifacts, indicating they had adapted to local culture. The new study shows they were long-headed, immigrant brides who traveled to Bavaria from an area within modern-day Romania, Bulgaria or Serbia during the sixth century A.D.
The cone-headed concubines had likely embarked upon the journey in order to cement strategic alliances during a time when the collapse of the Roman Empire had created somewhat of a power vacuum across Europe. Germanic peoples such as the Goths, Alemanni, Gepids and Longobards swept in to fill the gap and seize territory and power for themselves. The mysterious brides were discovered in a cemetery belonging to the Baiuvarii.
The technique used to form the women's spiked scalps, scientifically known as artificial cranial deformation (ACD), could have only been applied during childhood when the bones were still forming and the skull was still soft and malleable. Egg-shaped skulls, as with most body modifications in ancient times, were seen as a sign of beauty, status or nobility, the researchers reported. The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.
To unlock the mystery of the egg-shaped skulls, researchers looked at the DNA of 36 adults, 14 of whom had altered skulls, from six different Bavarian cemeteries. They also took DNA samples from a Roman soldier and from two women from Crimea and Serbia.
The DNA test showed that the cone-headed women had vastly different genetics than their Baiuvarii counterparts. All the people with deformed skulls analyzed in the research were found to originate from southern and southeastern Europe, with DNA coding for brown eyes and blond or brown hair, as opposed to their blonde-haired, blue-eyed Baiuvarii counterparts.
The archaeologists could not locate any children with cone-shaped skulls in the graveyard, dispelling the theory that the Baiuvarii practised skull-lengthening. In addition, the women were buried with local artifacts, indicating they had adapted to local culture. The new study shows they were long-headed, immigrant brides who traveled to Bavaria from an area within modern-day Romania, Bulgaria or Serbia during the sixth century A.D.
The cone-headed concubines had likely embarked upon the journey in order to cement strategic alliances during a time when the collapse of the Roman Empire had created somewhat of a power vacuum across Europe. Germanic peoples such as the Goths, Alemanni, Gepids and Longobards swept in to fill the gap and seize territory and power for themselves. The mysterious brides were discovered in a cemetery belonging to the Baiuvarii.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Best of the Web: UK claims of Russian responsibility for Skripal poisoning discredited - govt-manufacturing propaganda operation against Russia
- 'Legitimate target': Turkish airstrikes kill 8 pro-Syrian gov't forces near Afrin
- Chris Steele admits he isn't sure the Trump 'golden showers' tape actually exists
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50yrs
- Christian Syrian refugee returns to Syria because Damascus safer, German refugee camps full of al-Qaeda and ISIS supporters (VIDEO)
- The outcome of Eastern Ghouta as litmus test for the new US policy on Syria
- Terrorists kill 1, injure 9 residents protesting terrorist occupation of East Ghouta
- A quick summary of President Trump's school safety plan
- SOTT Focus: The Pentagon & Hollywood's successful and deadly propaganda alliance
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Grenada increases alert level for underwater volcano Kick 'Em Jenny
- Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76
- Despicable: The Orlando nightclub massacre and the deceitful homophobia scare the Western media drummed up to explain it
- Trump boots Tillerson, Neocon Pompeo will take his place and CIA torture Queen Haspel will head CIA
- Skripal poisoning crisis: Russia rejects UK ultimatum and demands chemical samples
- SOTT Focus: Russian to Judgement on the Skripal Poisoning
- Dershowitz throws tantrum over Al Jazeera's Israel lobby film: Demands censorship
- Astronomers suspect the Milky Way's excess gamma rays are emitted from dying stars
- Best of the Web: Blimey! ANOTHER Russian Exile Turns up Dead in UK - Suspicious Pattern Emerging
- How 'junk science' got an innocent father jailed on fake child-molestation claims
- Best of the Web: UK claims of Russian responsibility for Skripal poisoning discredited - govt-manufacturing propaganda operation against Russia
- 'Legitimate target': Turkish airstrikes kill 8 pro-Syrian gov't forces near Afrin
- Chris Steele admits he isn't sure the Trump 'golden showers' tape actually exists
- The outcome of Eastern Ghouta as litmus test for the new US policy on Syria
- SOTT Focus: The Pentagon & Hollywood's successful and deadly propaganda alliance
- Trump boots Tillerson, Neocon Pompeo will take his place and CIA torture Queen Haspel will head CIA
- Skripal poisoning crisis: Russia rejects UK ultimatum and demands chemical samples
- SOTT Focus: Russian to Judgement on the Skripal Poisoning
- Best of the Web: Blimey! ANOTHER Russian Exile Turns up Dead in UK - Suspicious Pattern Emerging
- Litvinenko redux: Theresa May's demand that Russia 'prove itself innocent' in Skripal case is completely barmy
- EU threatens countries with visa caps if they don't take more refugees
- Ex-spook James Clapper allegedly leaked the fake news of Russia collusion to CNN
- Poroshenko tells EU to ditch vital Nord Stream 2 after Ukraine breached gas contract with Russia
- UK rumoured to launch cyber attack, Russian Embassy warns them to "consider the consequences of such a reckless move"
- "Fear Has Large Eyes" and the Sergei Skripal affair
- Turkish FM Cavusoglu: 'Breaking point in relations with US'
- What does Secretary of State Tillerson's firing mean?
- It's time to get over the Russophobia
- SOTT Focus: Skripal Likely Poisoned by British Intelligence in Effort to Smear and Silence Russian World View
- Knesset in chaos: Netanyahu's coalition on verge of shattering
- Christian Syrian refugee returns to Syria because Damascus safer, German refugee camps full of al-Qaeda and ISIS supporters (VIDEO)
- Terrorists kill 1, injure 9 residents protesting terrorist occupation of East Ghouta
- A quick summary of President Trump's school safety plan
- Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76
- Despicable: The Orlando nightclub massacre and the deceitful homophobia scare the Western media drummed up to explain it
- Dershowitz throws tantrum over Al Jazeera's Israel lobby film: Demands censorship
- How 'junk science' got an innocent father jailed on fake child-molestation claims
- The US military and their delusions of war without casualties
- Russian businessman denies UK Sun story of being poisoned weeks before Skripal
- UK govt to 'review possible measures' against RT over Skripal's case - UPDATE
- Former Generation Identity activist was also member of banned Nazi terrorist group National Action
- Florida school shooter revealed gory fantasies and violent impulses to therapists for years
- Parkland high DNC activist Lauren Hogg deletes tweet after James Woods schools her on history of armbands
- Flashback: Meet Gabriele Kuby: The sociologist exposing the Western-led 'gender agenda'
- FBI whistle blower: Agents told not to investigate key evidence in Mandalay Bay Las Vegas massacre
- UK: Old Bailey hears how sadistic father subjected daughter to FGM twice as punishment because he thought she stole money
- Jordan Peterson: Fellow traveller in the search for meaning
- Jordan Peterson: Hate speech will be policed by 'last people in the world you would want'
- The life of Palestinian minors after Israeli prison
- Another tool in the information war: Experts warn against digitally altered video
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50yrs
- CIA agents who were 'on the ground' prior to invading Iraq, knew it was going to be a disaster
- Fifth century mummy found to have human DNA but different anatomy
- 1978: The year today's world was made
- Canadian fascists: In solidarity of Ukrainian fascism
- '2001: A Space Odyssey': How Kubrick and Clarke saw into the future
- What are some possible locations for the lost continent of Lemuria
- Excavation reveals ancient society buried disabled children like kings
- Primeval navigation indicates language began 1.5M years earlier than thought
- Bayeux revisited: A tale of medieval art and Victorian censorship (VIDEO)
- Archaeologists discover Roman military commander's sprawling residence beneath subway system
- DNA test solves 40-year-old mystery of 2 babies switched at birth
- Amelia Earhart mystery finally solved, claims anthropology professor
- 132-year old message in a bottle found on West Australian beach - world's oldest
- Long-lost footage of 1906 San Francisco earthquake found at flea market
- Unexplained booms shook New Jersey over 40 years ago
- How did 'Operation Merlin' poison US intel on Iran?
- Puzzle jugs: Centuries old drinking vessels designed to confound (VIDEO)
- Ancient Egyptians were tattooing earlier than we thought
- Pirate's crossed bones rise from ghost ship, possible remains of Captain Samuel Bellamy
- Astronomers suspect the Milky Way's excess gamma rays are emitted from dying stars
- Bone density scans show Archaeopteryx was capable of active flight
- Researchers develop ultra-white coating by mimicking beetle scales
- Fastest burst of radio waves detected by astronomers
- When mountains awaken: A history of US non-volcano eruptions
- Flashback: High-resolution map reveals the Gulf of Mexico's strange geology
- Defense Ministry: Russia's next-gen hypersonic and nuclear weapons 'not a bluff, but new reality'
- Analysis shows Mexico City earthquake was a rare 'bending' quake - and it could happen again
- Flashback: Jackson, Mississippi's hidden volcano
- Flashback: Thousands of underwater volcanoes discovered in new seafloor map
- Imaging a galaxy's rapid molecular outflow
- Robotic Racism: Bias extends to humanoids
- Researchers able to sew atomic lattices together seamlessly
- Genes influence empathy says new study
- Printing matter from the air? Nanotube membrane start-up thinks big
- Hubble telescope's latest: Spectacular dance of two galaxies' merger gives birth to new stars
- To the delight of DARPA US military plans to have more robots than humans by 2025 - what could possibly go wrong?
- Elephants are strangely resistant to cancer, genetic clues could help humans
- Experiments shed new light on composition of prehistoric oceans
- Research reveals surprising origins of Middle Ages altarpieces
- Grenada increases alert level for underwater volcano Kick 'Em Jenny
- Persistent heat anomaly in the Gulf of Mexico: Is a dormant underwater volcano awakening?
- Long-billed dowitcher from North America turns up in Mumbai, India
- Two cars fall into sinkhole in Rome
- Avalanche kills 2 women in Pakistan
- Terrifying moment woman is swept of mountainside by massive landslide in Peru (VIDEO)
- Powerful tornado hits Caserta, southern Italy (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious mass bird death in Penticton, British Columbia
- Teenager mauled to death and woman fighting for life after savage attacks by pack of stray dogs near Moscow
- The Beginning & End of the Modern Warm Period
- 7 Spinner dolphins found dead in 4 days in Tamil Nadu, India
- Two dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes British Columbia cougars out of forests
- Large sinkhole emerges in street in Adelaide, Australia
- Saving the world's albatrosses: 'The war is against plastic and they are casualties on the frontline'
- Late night 5.2 earthquake strikes Galapagos Archipelago
- Late winter storm dumps 10 inches of snow overnight in Lexington, Kentucky
- Hailstorms, unseasonal rains damaged 476,000 hectares of crops in February across India
- Rare hailstorm kills girl and scores of animals in Ghana
- Siberian tiger rampages through Russian village killing dogs
- A billion monarch butterflies dead and environmentalists may be to blame
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS)
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Glyphosate herbicide and how to detox it
- Big jump in kidney stones
- Low magnesium levels make vitamin D ineffective
- Can you taste the pesticides in your food?
- National Institute of Environmental Health Scientists call BPA exposure 'presumed health hazard' for hyperactivity
- 'Disease X': The mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night
- SOTT Focus: Lethal Sex -The Rise of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Age of Postmodernist Liberalism
- EPA plans to slash funding for animal testing
- World's oldest woman had an 'awful' diet - and lived to be 122
- Daylight saving time has a dark side
- New study suggests cannabis can help end the opioid crisis
- Is the oral cancer epidemic in men outwitting natural defenses?
- Research exposes new heath risks of GMO mosquitos & salmon
- Over a dozen popular Texas beaches test positive for high levels of fecal bacteria
- Study finds being exposed to small amounts of light during sleep is linked to depression
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview with Brilliant Researcher Dr. Stephanie Seneff
- Cholesterol Sulfate Deficiency and Coronary Heart Disease
- Our toxic homes: Cleaning and personal care products take a heavy toll on lung function
- Authors of premier medical textbook didn't disclose $11 million in industry payments
- French doctors rebuke Macron over wine consumption, warning of health dangers in call for more restrictions
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The law of unintended consequences: Logical fallacies and mental models
- Parenting behaviours that cut suicide risk 7 times
- No hugging allowed! We are living through a crisis of touch
- CBT: The cure for social anxiety that works for 85% of people
- Certain childhood behaviors can predict occupational success and earnings 50 years later
- You can never change your life through willpower - connection is what actually works
- You don't know yourself nearly as well as you think you do
- Liberty without responsibility is meaningless
- Danger! Stressful situations puts you at greater risk of missing threats and warning signs
- Telling yourself the truth is doing the hard work up front
- Pale Blue Dot in the Cosmos
- Scientific shamans, mutant mystics and God as a probability engine with Dr. Bruce Damer
- Why the sound of a voice is multisensory
- Taoist master Mantak Chia explains how negative chi affects us
- Basic human skills the younger generation isn't learning
- How 'skepticism' has gotten in the way of rationally asking the all-important questions of metaphysics
- Very creative acts are induced by a special kind of brain activity
- Professor Peterson: 'I don't want people falling down an ideological abyss'
- WP: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Footage of mysterious object streaking over ocean caught on Navy jet camera
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
Tsunami, Japan, 11 March 2011
Quote of the Day
In war, truth is the first casualty.
- Aeschylus
Recent Comments
It's a pity that such a good analysis is spoiled by the authors ridiculous description of what happened in the Crimea as a Russian 'occupation'.
I'm struggling to believe a nerve agent or similar was even involved The only firm fact that has been reported is two people went to the pub and...
This is whole thing about it being against the law to misgender people is a red herring, people It's been debunked: [Link] Bill C-16 does NOT make...
What the hell is going on in America?? The Russians are laughing at you obsessing over the full-on baloney 'dossier', the endless 'Russian...
omg - where to start.... soooo many errors no, you'll never change the minds of religious nutz, so... next?
Comment: Elongated skulls and the practise of cranial deformation has been found all over the world covering wildly different time spans; who were the people with the naturally elongated heads? And why did people seek to imitate them?