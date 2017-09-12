Secret History
2,000-yr-old skeleton of toddler with elongated skull found in Crimea
RT
Thu, 27 Jul 2017 17:58 UTC
The remains were found near the village of Yakovenkovo in the eastern part of the Crimean Peninsula, says the Archaeology Fund, a group that organizes digs across Central Russia, Crimea and Northern Africa.
The grave of boy, which dates back to the second century, was a key finding of the recent expedition, according to anthropologists. The boy had an artificially lengthened skull, which is clearly seen in the pictures shared by the group.
The severe deformations of the skull immediately earned the site the name "alien's grave," the Archaeology Fund said.
Artificial cranial deformation, a form of body alteration, was practiced among many ancient cultures. It was typically carried out on infants, whose skulls were more flexible. However, some adherents of 'ancient astronauts' theories claim that the owners of such lengthened skulls may be human-extraterrestrial hybrids.
The archaeologists' group said that such skull deformations were typical for Sarmatians, who once inhabited modern-day Crimea. It is theorized that they may have used it to identify members of certain groups or bearers of a certain social status.
Archaeologists also unearthed a pottery vessel and small beads buried with the 'alien' and a copper bracelet on his right hand.
Several burial sites dating to the first-third centuries were also unearthed near where the scientists found the boy, as well as massive stone tombs believed to belong to high-ranking people from the Bosporan Kingdom, an ancient state located in eastern Crimea between the fifth century BC and fourth century AD.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 2,000-yr-old skeleton of toddler with elongated skull found in Crimea
- Unchecked and unconstitutional power: ACLU examines U.S. surveillance under the so-called 'Patriot Act'
- President of new Constituent Assembly Delcy Rodriguez: There is no humanitarian crisis in Venezuela
- Hurricane Irma: Florida declares State of Emergency as storm upgraded to Category 5 - UPDATES
- Roger Waters: Congress threatens to silence human rights advocates
- Horrible Hillary's book tour: No regrets about calling Trump supporters 'deplorables'
- Buyer's prerogative: Turkey confirms deposit on Russia's state-of-the-art S-400 missile systems
- Bad year for sheep: Mysterious forces seem to have gotten the taste for mutton
- Putin warns about "high security risks" of foreign software, urges greater domestic development
- Heartless cruelty: Leftists gloat over the death of Eric Bolling's son
- Trump: North Korea sanctions 'nothing compared to what will have to happen'
- White House states it plainly: Former FBI director James Comey's firing was justified
- Police arrest suspected shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Vetting Miss America: Contestants toe the liberal party line by condemning Trump
- Germany confirms stolen Syrian passports as EU governments 'bury heads in sand' over migrants and terrorism
- Why the Trump Administration is doing the right thing by rewriting campus sexual assault rules: 5 men who were falsely convicted
- Swedish police unable to 'cope' with massive numbers of sexual assaults stemming from migrant influx
- N. Korea ambassador to Russia: Pyongyang's nuclear program aims to 'deter hostile US policy'
- Lawmakers push the Trump administration to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill by 2020
- EU launches new 'single resource' website to counter 'pro-Russian propaganda'
- Unchecked and unconstitutional power: ACLU examines U.S. surveillance under the so-called 'Patriot Act'
- President of new Constituent Assembly Delcy Rodriguez: There is no humanitarian crisis in Venezuela
- Roger Waters: Congress threatens to silence human rights advocates
- Horrible Hillary's book tour: No regrets about calling Trump supporters 'deplorables'
- Buyer's prerogative: Turkey confirms deposit on Russia's state-of-the-art S-400 missile systems
- Putin warns about "high security risks" of foreign software, urges greater domestic development
- Trump: North Korea sanctions 'nothing compared to what will have to happen'
- White House states it plainly: Former FBI director James Comey's firing was justified
- Germany confirms stolen Syrian passports as EU governments 'bury heads in sand' over migrants and terrorism
- N. Korea ambassador to Russia: Pyongyang's nuclear program aims to 'deter hostile US policy'
- EU launches new 'single resource' website to counter 'pro-Russian propaganda'
- Rep. Franks predicts Awans will tell "significant, disturbing story" About Wasserman Schultz in exchange for immunity
- WaPo dumbfounded that no evidence can be found of Russian interference in German elections
- Kommersant reports Putin to make November announcement of his participation in 2018 presidential race
- Syrian military has freed 85% of the country from terrorist control - says Russian MoD
- Fire did not bring it down: 2-Year peer reviewed study refutes official report on WTC-7 collapse, supports controlled demo
- Russia to US: 'Stop destroying our relationship, start solving problems you've caused'
- Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says Trump administration's 'original sin' was embracing the establishment
- Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Assad in Damascus to discuss military operations in Syria
- FBI warns US private sector to cut ties with Kaspersky - does the software block FBI/CIA/NSA?
- Heartless cruelty: Leftists gloat over the death of Eric Bolling's son
- Police arrest suspected shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire
- Vetting Miss America: Contestants toe the liberal party line by condemning Trump
- Why the Trump Administration is doing the right thing by rewriting campus sexual assault rules: 5 men who were falsely convicted
- Swedish police unable to 'cope' with massive numbers of sexual assaults stemming from migrant influx
- Lawmakers push the Trump administration to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill by 2020
- US tourist releases photos inside WTC 7 proving controlled demolition theory
- Berkely police take man's money for selling hotdogs without a license - Go Fund Me raises $57K for him
- Saint Martin: Evacuations, fights over food and looting follow the devastation of Hurricane Irma
- Cop gets a five-day unpaid suspension for punching suspect in the genitals
- Porsche owner charged with attempted murder after shooting homeless man over alleged noise dispute
- White House on lockdown for second time in two days
- Very Good Reasons Why DeVos wants to change Obama-era Title IX policy on sexual assault
- Members of traveller family setenced over modern-day slavery camp
- Barcelona: 1mn Catalans mark national day with massive pro-independence march
- Parents die while trying to save son at volcanic crater near Naples, Italy
- A look back: Actor James Woods reported 9/11 'dry-run' activity to FBI
- The CIA secretly collects biometric data
- California-based 9th Circuit restrictions on Trump's refugee ban blocked by US Supreme Court
- Financial technology hub? Swiss town to accept tax payments in bitcoin
- 2,000-yr-old skeleton of toddler with elongated skull found in Crimea
- New study suggests Vindija Cave Neanderthals much older than thought
- The Real Smoking Gun on September 11th 2001: WTC Building 7
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Mossad and Moving Companies: Masterminds of Global Terrorism
- SOTT Focus: The Original Pentagon Strike Flash Video: What Hit the Pentagon on 9/11?
- Never forget: The U.S. government has a long and known history of using false flags to achieve its imperial ambitions
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Evidence That a Frozen Fish Didn't Impact the Pentagon on 9-11 and Neither Did a Boeing 757
- SOTT Focus: Comments on the Pentagon Strike
- Group finds & films experimental Canadian fighter jet model at bottom of Lake Ontario
- History textbooks contain 700 years of false, fictional and fabricated narratives
- Egyptian archaeologists unearth 3,500yo mummy-filled tomb in Luxor
- Declassified CIA docs reveal Hitler may have survived WW2, with picture to prove it
- Ancient texts hidden beneath years of writing in manuscripts at St. Catherine's Monastery discovered
- Was Britain, not Germany, to blame for beginning of WWI?
- A pictorial tribute to old Raqqa, Syria
- Secret CIA docs reveal what US intel worried most about Soviet Navy capabilities
- Satanic verses: Dark Web helps decode 17c letter penned by 'devil-possessed' nun
- Asteroid impact caused devastating tsunami in 11th century Britain
- Ancient Maya may have known about periodic meteor showers
- DNA test confirms iconic Viking warrior was a woman
- Scientists find evidence linking Antarctic volcanic eruptions to ancient climate change in the Southern Hemisphere
- Facial recognition algorithm that identifies sexual orientation has LGBT community in uproar over potential uses
- AI algorithms are getting schooled on fairness
- A new look at archaic DNA tells a different story of human evolution
- Extinct 'hell ant' with metal horns & trap jaw found inside amber (PHOTOS)
- The hidden abilities of plants: They form memories
- International Space Station forced to seek shelter during massive solar flare
- Berkeley researchers find that people have 27 distinct emotional states - not 6 as previously thought
- Scientists now think a deep reservoir of water exists beneath the moon's surface that could help support a colony
- Healing with the turbulent powers of plasma jets?
- Monster storms like Irma start off the coast of the Cape Verde islands, say researchers
- Sun unleashes major X8.2 solar flare, second strongest of the cycle & 4th X-class in a week
- US forecast models have been quite awful compared to European ones during Hurricane Irma
- Bacterial biofilms use bursts of electricity to communicate
- NASA: The sun emits its sixth solar flare in just five days
- New research reveals a way to detoxify dirt - infrared lasers
- Sine-wave speech: People who hear voices in their head can also pick up on hidden speech
- Gaydar: Stanford U. creates computer algorithm that can distinguish straight from gay
- Professor Paul McKeigue on Khan Sheikhoun "chemical attack": How to weigh a mountain of evidence
- Flashback: Hurricanes may trigger earthquakes
- Hurricane Irma: Florida declares State of Emergency as storm upgraded to Category 5 - UPDATES
- Record number of deadly Portuguese man o'war jellyfish turn up on Britain's beaches
- Flooding in Zadar, Croatia after 280mm (11 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Australians advised to hunt and eat kangaroos as population outnumbers humans by two to one
- Dead whale found adrift near d'Urville Island, New Zealand
- Lightning strikes kill 4 and injure 17 in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Hundreds left without power, at least 8 dead after storm dumps twice the monthly rainfall on northern Italian city of Livorno
- Woman killed by lightning in Port Morant, Jamaica
- Nearly 40,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours lit up the sky in southwest California
- Kilauea volcano expels lava in spectacular eruption in Hawaii
- Power surge: 800 lightning bolts strike San Francisco in one day
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Fallstreak cloud captured over Central Coast, California
- Magnitude 8.0 earthquake hits off Mexican coast, tsunami warning - UPDATES
- Coldest night in 45 years as temperatures plummet in New South Wales
- San Francisco meteorologists baffled by bizarre isolated winds that whipped Bay Area
- Storm chaser battles to record 117 mph winds in Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma
- Man bitten by shark in Western Australia
- Southeast Idaho earthquake swarm continues as number of temblors surpasses 200 since September 2nd
- September so far has been an almost apocalyptic month of environmental events
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Producer of Vaxxed film banned from Australia - and how the Australian press is lying about it
- Big Ag nightmare: The many ways that factory farming contaminates our land and water
- Forgotten knowledge: Ancient cultures were fully aware of ten different senses of the human body and used them accordingly
- The relationship between the modern western diet & Alzheimer's disease
- Depression is a physical illness? More doctors and scientists agree on the link between inflammation & depression
- Despite toxicity Chlorpyrifos is still in use
- Is 50 the new 60? UK's public health service warns one in 10 men has a heart a decade older than their actual age
- Leading world health expert claims UK has worst life expectancy rate in Europe
- New study shows that 'magic mushrooms' or psilocybin greatly relieves anxiety and depression in cancer patients
- Oncologists don't like baking soda cancer treatment because it's too effective and is easy on the pocketbook
- The Detox Project: A short history of glyphosate
- Case study in how the health risks of GMOs have been systematically misrepresented
- Retroviruses: Poorly understood agents of change
- Questionable conduct: Oxford University scientists gave babies trial TB vaccine 'that did not work on monkeys'
- Pharma company created fake cancer patients to push its fentanyl-containing opioid
- Danger! Yet another reason to reduce cellphone usage
- Law of Similarities: Foods that look like the organ they heal
- Do fewer dreams mean you have a higher risk of dementia?
- Another study touts the benefits of fat over carbs
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Write Stuff
- Sniffing themselves out: Researchers find novel way to test self awareness in dogs
- You're emotionally intelligent if you avoid these 13 behaviors
- Parents who show warmth and are less controlling bring up happier children
- Why being aware of your mortality can be beneficial to growth
- Hearing from the heart: The power of deep listening
- Why aren't we discussing the things we agree on?
- Happy music boosts creative thinking, say researchers
- Does music give you goosebumps? If so, your brain may be different
- Chill out! Your perfectionism may put you at higher risk of suicide
- You'll never be famous — And that's O.K.
- 5 signs that you're a self-learning autodidact
- Teaching people what to do is less effective than teaching them to visualize an outcome
- Mindful moments: Schools start offering yoga & meditation instead of detention
- Study: Same-sex parenting leads to poorer outcomes as children reach their 20's
- Some notes on why I left the SJW cult and how I'm finding myself
- Waking the Tiger: An interview with Peter Levine
- What you do in the first twenty minutes of your day can prime you for success
- Antifa & Neo-Nazi Propaganda: Are you susceptible?
- The epidemic that will destroy America is its permanent state of adolescence
- New study shows that expressions of appreciation help alleviate the burdens of spousal caregiving, relieve stress
- Bad year for sheep: Mysterious forces seem to have gotten the taste for mutton
- 'Forbidden Science': Interview with world-class UFO researcher Dr. Jacques Vallée
- Pennsylvania police officer encounters strange creature with glowing head
- No taxation without predestination: Soldiers testify to large phantom battle seen in the skies of Utrecht, Netherlands in 1574
- Orange UFO comes within 100 feet of passenger plane over Glasgow, Scotland
- Beast of Wales' Bala Lake: New report on resident monster 'Teggie'
- Strange disappearances: The case of the vanishing Lieutenant Paul Whipkey
- Maria of Jesus Agreda, the bilocating 'Lady in Blue' is on her way to Sainthood
- Alien portals, or just clouds? Trio of circular shapes filmed near International Space Station
- Police helicopters circle orb-like UFO over Los Angeles
- Mackenzie Poltergeist: The dark secret of Edinburgh
- Can pets see what humans can't? Why cats & dogs may be more sensitive to the paranormal
- The clearest images yet of Area 51 emerge
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Just a movie or was there more to it?
- Passenger jet has close encounter with UFO at Glasgow Airport
- Not just 'nuts and bolts': Interview with authors of UFOs: Reframing the Debate
- Shattered: A strange saga of the Men in Black
- 'It was terrifying': Exorcist director shares what it was like to film a real exorcism
- Missing 411?: Boy, six, who disappeared while on holiday with his family is found after THREE DAYS wandering in Azerbaijani forest
- Former Air Force pilot once saw a 5,000 mph UFO
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
Quote of the Day
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Recent Comments
> Commission for Truth in Venezuela Uhuh.
Yeah, cause that will go over well. Bring on the bitcoins.
Best article I've seen on Sott so far this year. Because of the way convicted rapists are treated in prison (they are often raped themselves,...
Why? Because that isn't as much fun in our end-times based culture with fake everything running the usual 'divide and conquer' program to setup...