Puppet Masters
Trump boots Tillerson, names CIA chief Pompeo Sec. of State
RT
Tue, 13 Mar 2018 20:40 UTC
"I worked with Mike Pompeo for quite some time," Trump told journalists following his decision. He added that he was "always on the same wavelength" with the former CIA director, and praised his "tremendous energy" and "tremendous intellect."
Trump announced earlier on Tuesday that he had fired Tillerson and replaced him with Pompeo. The deputy director of the CIA, Gina Haspel was appointed to succeed Pompeo as the head of the US intelligence service.
"As far as Rex Tillerson is concerned, I very much appreciate his commitment and his service," the president said, calling the former top diplomat "a good man." Trump also said he "got along" with Tillerson "quite well," while admitting that the two "disagreed on things."
He specifically mentioned the Iran nuclear deal as one major point of disagreement. "We were not really thinking the same," Trump said, referring to Tillerson's attitude towards the deal. At the same time, the president said that he and Pompeo "have a similar thought process."
"I wanted either to break it or do something [with it]," Trump said of the Iran deal, adding that Tillerson "felt a little bit differently" about it.
The former top US diplomat did appear to have had a more moderate attitude towards the accord. He repeatedly spoke of "fixing" the deal rather than scrapping it.
In early January, it was reported that he was working with congressional leaders "on a very active basis" to draw up legislation that would "fix" the Iran deal. "The president said he is either going to fix it or cancel it," Tillerson told AP at the time, adding that "We are in the process of trying to deliver on the promise he made to fix it."
Later the same month, Tillerson said "some areas" of the deal should be "addressed" after he met with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. He also said the US would send a diplomatic team to Europe to explore ways to "address the flaws" in the nuclear agreement.
However, Trump pursued a hardline approach to the agreement, which he called "the worst deal ever." He also repeatedly threatened to pull out of the accord.
Reader Comments
StarDam 2018-03-13T15:50:12Z
And Harvey Weinstein as the Secretary of Labor.
bad sign. he will lead us directly into war. less than ten years of experience in government and he is secretary of state. fully funded by the koch brothers. basically handed two businesses to run. been groomed since westpoint and harvard. israel is going to war and america will be their bad boys. foolish pretend christians gave our nation away. out of spite. lifted from snopes.com:
The Koch brothers have endorsed Hillary Clinton for President over any of her Republican rivals. RATING Mostly False ORIGIN The billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and David Koch, are well-known for supporting policies to shrink the size of government and provide greater freedoms (i.e., fewer regulations) and lower taxes to businesses. They virtually epitomize the “small government” viewpoints of American Republicans and are considered two of the most influential voices in the Republican party. During an election in which neither of the leading Republican candidates – Donald Trump or Ted Cruz – are considered “establishment” Republicans, it would be news indeed if the Koch brothers were to endorse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for President. On April 23, 2016, Charles Koch was briefly on air on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopolous . During that interview, ABC Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked Koch, “So is it possible that another Clinton could be better than another Republican this time around?” Koch responded, “It’s possible. It’s possible.” When pushed by Karl about whether he could see himself supporting Hillary Clinton, Koch hesitated, “Well… we would have to believe her actions will be quite different from her rhetoric, let’s put it that way.” It should be noted that the Koch brothers have not expressed support for either Trump or Cruz. Quite the opposite. Charles Koch claims they have not spent a dollar for or against any Republican presidential candidate this year, although they have been widely cited as being prepared to spend more than $900 million on this year’s presidential race. Charles Koch stated that this is because he and his brother are “disgusted” with the rhetoric being expressed by this year’s Republican candidates. Hillary Clinton responded to the interview the next day, tweeting that she’s “not interested in endorsements from people who deny climate science and try to make it harder for people to vote.” Although social media lit up immediately after the “This Week” interview with the “news” that the Koch brothers had endorsed Hillary Clinton, that would be a gross overstatement. While Charles Koch slightly opened the door to future support of Clinton’s candidacy during the ABC interview, his barely-lukewarm acknowledgement of the possibility and immediate hedging qualifications to their future support could hardly be construed as an endorsement.
