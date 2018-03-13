© Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation / Sputnik



Moscow is ready to respond if lives of the Russian servicemen are endangered, including by strikes on Damascus, head of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov said."There are many Russian advisers, representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and [Russian] servicemen in Damascus and at Syrian defense facilities," Gerasimov stated.Russian MoD says it has information that militants in Syria are planning to stage chemical attacks against civilians under the guise of the Syrian government.Members of the White Helmets and film crews are already there, he pointed out.Following "the chemical attack," the US will accuse the Syrian government of targeting Eastern Ghouta. What's more, according to Gerasimov, it will come up with "'the evidence' of mass killings of Syrian civilians at the hands of Damascus and Russia, which supports the Syrian government."On Monday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned that Washington will take action in Syria on its own if the UN Security Council fails to do so.The US diplomat once again claimed that Russia and Damascus continue to bomb "innocent civilians" under a pretext of fighting terrorism.He added that the Syrian operation in the Damascus suburbs does not violate resolution 2401, as it exempts terrorists.Nebenzia stated. "They intensified the use of tunnels in order to provoke the Syrian military and the exits of those tunnels are in the areas of public buildings, first and foremost mosques, hospitals and markets."