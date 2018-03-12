© Abdulmonam Eassa / AFP

Russia's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has accused militant groups in Eastern Ghouta of using chlorine gas, while stressing that the Syrian government has every right to eradicate the "terrorism hotbed" near its capital.Nebenzia has defended Syria's government and the ongoing anti-terrorism operation in Eastern Ghouta, asserting that it has "every right to try and remove the threat to the safety of its citizens."The suburbs of Damascus cannot remain a hotbed of terrorism. And it is being used for continued attempts by terrorists to undermine the cessation of hostilities."The ongoing operation in the Damascus suburbs does not violate resolution 2401, which allows the continuation of the battle against terrorists, the diplomat stressed. The terrorists, unlike Moscow and Damascus, do, in fact, frequently attack hospitals and other civilian facilities, and the attacks are well-documented, he added.The militants also are preventing the civilians from leaving the combat zone, raining mortar and sniper fire on them."They [militants] are constantly striking humanitarian corridors and checkpoints, including during the humanitarian pauses,"Nebenzia stated.The Russian diplomat pointed out that the conflict in Syria, and in Eastern Ghouta in particular," while "doing nothing" to improve the situation in Syria. "What's being done - is a political issue, caused not that much by concerns about the humanitarian needs of the Syrians," Nebenzia said.The official has also cast a shadow of doubt on the figures on casualties in Syria provided by the UN, wondering about their sources and asking them to be more specific about them next time."Given how politicized the subject is, it's very important. In Eastern Ghouta, we hear very frequently assessments of the losses among civilians.