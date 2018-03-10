© Lucas Jackson / Reuters



US President Donald Trump has said that North Korea has promised not to conduct any missile tests up to and during the planned meetings between the two adversaries.Earlier in the day, the president said that he was capable of reaching what would be a historic deal with Pyongyang, also telling his followers thatThe remarks come as Trump accepted a surprise invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Though a date for the meeting has yet to be announced it is believed that the two will meet sometime in May. An exact time and place has yet to be determined.