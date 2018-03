© CC by 4.0



Were our primeval ancestors skilled mariners who sailed thousand of miles to distant islandswhile holding onto tree trunks being blown randomly on the waves of tsunamis? That is the big question!Having emerged in Africa more than 1.8 million years ago,Some scientists even believe that the little hominid Homo floresiensis, discovered on the island of Flores in 2003, could be descended from H. erectus, but others fiercely disagree.Revitalizing winds have been blown into the glowing embers of this centuries long debate after Daniel Everett, professor of global studies at Bentley University and author of How Language Began, addressed a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Austin, saying of Erectus. "He travelled all over the world, travelled to the island of Flores, across one of the greatest ocean currents in the world," as was reported in Archeology New Network Further antagonizing the old brigade Everett continued,Accepting that 200,000 year old primates developed sea going vessels and had developed what must have been advanced sailing skills,And this is where things get controversial."Erectus needed language when they were sailing to the island of Flores. They couldn't have simply caught a ride on a floating log because then they would have been washed out to sea when they hit the current" said Everett.Anthropologists debate when language first emerged among hominids and many claim that it's a feature secular to Homo sapiens suggesting it began no earlier than 200,000 years ago.