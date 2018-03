At this rate, retirement is more of a fantasy than a reality for many people in this country.About 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for when they retire, according to a study by GoBankingRates released Tuesday., GoBankingRates said. The personal finance site polled more than 1,000 adults online in February.For those with little or no savings, a serious lack of proper investment income and planning, coupled with a longer life expectancy , has destroyed any retirement expectations.Although millennials are most likely to have less than $10,000 saved, older Americans are also becoming steadily more pessimistic about their future economic prospects , according to a separate study by United Income, a start-up that aims to apply big-data analysis to financial planning.