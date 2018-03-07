trump matteo salvini

Italy voters tack hard right, choosing Trump clone and his conservative, populist, anti-establishment, anti-immigration party
Ascending Italian national leader Matteo Salvini emulates President Trump and favors much the same agenda - Italy First, low taxes, strong immigration control. Salvini is also proposing mass deportation of Muslim migrants in the country illegally.

The surprising result of the national election is a strong warning to the EU, which is already in a state of turmoil over the Muslim migration/open borders issue and its many attendant problems such as no-go zones, rampant crime, and the tremendous strain on the social welfare systems of its member nations.

Sunday's parliamentary elections stunned the political establishment in Italy, sacking the country's ruling left-wing government in favor of more conservative and populist parties, according to NTK.

The right-wing coalition of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected to win the most seats in parliament, anywhere from 248 to 268 according to the BBC. However, Berlusconi's previous conviction bars him from serving in public office.

That means that leadership of the country's largest coalition could fall to Matteo Salvini, the leader of a far-right party and open supporter of President Trump. Just this week, the politician praised Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel, and he tweeted in support of the president during the 2016 election:


The largest single party to obtain votes was the Five Star Movement, according to BBC, a populist party founded in recent years by a comedian.

Both groups are well short of a governing majority, but the coalitions have made similar promises to protect Italy's borders from unfettered illegal immigration.

And an issue that has repeated itself in populist successes across Europe also surfaced in the revolt against the political establishment: Euroskepticism. Both parties railed against the European Union and its overreach, just as their populist counterparts in France, the United Kingdom, and other nations have done. It's clear that hostility to Brussels has not yet died in Europe.