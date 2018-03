It's clear that hostility to Brussels has not yet died in Europe.

Ascending Italian national leader Matteo Salvini emulates President Trump and favors much the same agenda -Salvini is also proposing mass deportation of Muslim migrants in the country illegally.The surprising result of the national election is a strong warning to the EU, which is already in a state of turmoil over the Muslim migration/open borders issue and its many attendant problems such as no-go zones, rampant crime, and theof its member nations.Sunday's parliamentary elections stunned the political establishment in Italy, sacking the country's ruling left-wing government in favor of more conservative and populist parties, according to NTK , anywhere from 248 to 268 according to the BBC . However, Berlusconi's previous conviction bars him from serving in public office.. Just this week, the politician praised Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel, and he tweeted in support of the president during the 2016 election:The largest single party to obtain votes was the Five Star Movement, according to BBC, a populist party founded in recent years by a comedian.Both groups are well short of a governing majority, butto protect Italy's borders from unfettered illegal immigration.And an issue that has repeated itself in populist successes across Europe also surfaced in the revolt against the political establishment: Euroskepticism.