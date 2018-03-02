Who Is Responsible For Faking History?

...one of the most important historical facts of the twentieth century. Indeed, the Group is of such significance that evidence of its existence is not hard to find, if one knows where to look. [4]

The Rise of The Money Power

...The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching plan, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.' [5]

I am afraid the ordinary citizen will not like to be told that the banks can, and do, create money ... And they who control the credit of the nation direct the policy of Governments and hold in the hollow of their hands the destiny of the people. [6]

The Federal Reserve has the power to create money. This money is fiction, created out of nothing ... In brief, this private group of bankers has a money machine monopoly. This monopoly is uncontrolled by anyone and is guaranteed profit. [7]

The relevance of Quigley's work in the context of fake history derives from the fact that he revealed exactly how the secret society controlled the writing and teaching of history through a 'triple-front penetration in politics, education, and journalism.'

That is, that a small number of men would be able to wield such power in administration and politics, should be given almost complete control over the publication of documents relating to their actions, should be able to exercise such influence over the avenues of information that create public opinion, and should be able to monopolize so completely the writing and the teaching of the history of their own period. [18]

From Burning Correspondence to Permanently Removing The Evidence.

Concealment of British War-time Documents

Lying may be rational or illogical or both, but it is a subject that cannot be avoided in any philosophy of history for our time. History itself is replete with lies and lying. The best and worst example is the big lie. The big lie is a simple message of allegedly great importance. Repeated over and over, despite the piling up of counter-evidence, it has a power that truth cannot deflect and evidence to the contrary cannot undo . .. A lie [however] does not have to be all that big to make a difference in history. [38]

When the official histories are read by the public they have no idea what has been suppressed or withheld. It may be that a single document is more important than all the rest - the exclusion of one document out of three hundred is even capable of destroying the clue to the whole series. ... It has proved possible in the history of historical science for a release of diplomatic documents to carry students further away from the truth than before, if the release has not been a total one. [42]

The Peer Review Process

Will best serve the American people who fund the research

Parallels With Medical Research

'Scientists too often sculpt data to fit their preferred theory of the world'

The Failure of Primary Source Evidence.

Whether you can observe a thing or not depends on the theory which you use: It is the theory which decides what can be observed.

Document Weeding

But the ruling elite today are more adept at burying the truth than ever - as witnessed by the vast percentage of the 'educated' peoples of the world who remain totally unaware of their existence or the fact that democracy is a sham. Modern history in its entirety requires grassroots revision.

Jim Macgregor and Gerry Docherty: Authors: Hidden History, The Secret Origins of the First World War, and Prolonging the Agony. How the Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WW1 by Three-and-a Half Years.

