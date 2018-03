© Abbas Momani / Agence France-Presse



What is the truth about Mohammed Tamimi? His father claimed that his son had a rubber bullet in his skull and that the doctors had to remove part of his skull in order take it out. Wonder of wonders. Today, the boy himself confessed to the police and to COGAT that in December his skull was injured when he was riding his bicycle. [...]



A culture of lies and incitement continues for young people and adults in the Tamimi family.

"We were in a car on our way to the interrogations and there were two Israeli officials who kept beating me in my face, back, everywhere and kept telling me that I had to admit it was a bicycle accident ," Mohammad told Mondoweiss.



The Israeli officials also confiscated medicine from Mohammad's pocket; medicine which is crucial for his recovery. They refused to give it back to him unless he admitted that Israeli soldiers did not actually shoot him, Mohammad says.



"I was very scared and I didn't want them to continue beating me, so I confessed," the 15-year-old explained.

