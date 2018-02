for the third time,

such systems should be rare - as in, 0.5 percent of galaxies. But at three for three, astronomers have seen it in 100 percent of systems, instead.

The 3-D spatial distribution of the CenA subgroup of satellite galaxies around Centaurus A.





The force of gravity locks smaller things in place around big ones. This holds true for galaxies, including our own, which maintain systems of satellite galaxies (for example, our Large and Small Magellanic Clouds). WhileThe results, published today in Science , show that the satellite galaxies surrounding Centaurus A, a well-known and relatively nearby galaxy 13 million light-years away,. Such observations confirm what astronomersOf course, outliers that don't follow the model's predictions should exist. And three systems is still an extremely small number - but even so fewsaid Oliver Müller of the University of Basel in Switzerland, and lead author of the study, in a press release Centaurus A is an ideal object around which to study satellite galaxies because its satellites appear arranged neatly on a plane that is perpendicular to the galaxy itself, and face-on when we see it from Earth. That means any Doppler shifting of the light received from the satellite galaxies due to their motion is from their motion around the galaxy's center, rather than overall motion toward or away from us.This is consistent with the findings when astronomers observe satellites around the Milky Way and Andromeda.The ultimate conclusion is that it's common for satellite galaxies to move together - not randomly, as dark matter models predict. But while these results put added force behind, they don't necessarily mean that dark matter is no more. What they do mean, however, is that our understanding of the way dark matter interacts with the universe may not be completely correct - which makes sense, given that we've yet to detect it directly. Challenges to current models are the best way to hone and improve those models, pushing them to better match the universe as we make new discoveries and uncover new pieces of the puzzle.