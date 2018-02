© REUTERS/ Rodi Said



Russian envoy to the United Nations called on the United States to stop the "occupation" actions, to let the Syrian government recover peaceful life on the territories, freed of terrorists.Russia has urged the US-led anti-terrorist coalition to cease its "occupation attitude" in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council's session on Saturday.The envoy has also stressed that the new UN Security Council's resolution should not be interpreted freely.The ceasefire regime does not cover military actions against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al- Nusra ) terrorists.Syrian permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari told the UN Security Council earlier, that the coalition had intentionally destroyed 90 percent of Syria's town of Raqqa.