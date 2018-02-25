Puppet Masters
Russian envoy to UN urges US coalition to stop occupation actions in Syria
Sputnik
Sun, 25 Feb 2018 09:59 UTC
Russia has urged the US-led anti-terrorist coalition to cease its "occupation attitude" in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council's session on Saturday.
"We insist on the immediate cessation of the occupation attitude of the so-called coalition, which will have, among other things, a distinct humanitarian effect. It would allow the Syrian government to engage in the restoration of a normal life on all territories, liberated from the terrorists," Nebenzia said.
The envoy has also stressed that the new UN Security Council's resolution should not be interpreted freely.
Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution introducing a 30-day truce on Syrian territory. The resolution aims to allow the medical evacuation of those injured and provide access to number of regions for humanitarian convoys.
The ceasefire regime does not cover military actions against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra) terrorists.
"I would like to express my deep concern over the public statements of certain US officials who are threatening aggression against sovereign Syria. We immediately warn that we will not allow an arbitrary interpretation of the newly adopted resolution," Nebenzia said after the adoption of the document.
The US-led anti-terrorist coalition is acting in Syria without UN approval or coordination with the Syrian government. Syrian permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari told the UN Security Council earlier, that the coalition had intentionally destroyed 90 percent of Syria's town of Raqqa.
Comment: During negotiations on a UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Syria, Russia sought to prevent the document from becoming a pretext for military action in Syria, Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Saturday.
"The reason why we negotiated for so long on this resolution is that we wanted to make sure that it is not used as a pretext for any military action," he said. "We heard some worried comments on that in recent days and including today, some of them very bellicose. And we said it clearly that we won't let anyone to interpret this resolution as a pretext for military action," the Russian diplomat said.The US military presence in Syria is aimed at solving "geopolitical issues of doubtful legitimacy," Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, told the UN Security Council on Saturday.
"The aim of fighting with terrorists should not become a disguise for solving this or that geopolitical issue of doubtful legitimacy, which is exactly what the United States is currently doing in Syria," the Russian diplomat said after the unanimous UN Security Council vote to adopt a resolution on Syrian ceasefire.See also: UN Security Council unanimously votes in favor of 30-day Syria ceasefire
