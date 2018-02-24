From The Daily Mail:
Justin Trudeau has been ridiculed on social media by Indians for his 'tacky' and over the top outfit choices while on his first visit to their nation as Prime Minister.The only time Justin Trudeau seems truly happy is when he's virtue signalling by dressing up in foreign garb.
While many praised his clothing during the first two days of his trip, patience was wearing thin by the time he attended a Bollywood gala on Tuesday night, before the tide turned against him on Wednesday.
Ministers, authors, journalists and ordinary Indians lined up to mock him on Wednesday, saying his wardrobe was 'fake and annoying'.
Perhaps taking note of the criticism, the Canadian leader donned a suit on Thursday as he visited Jama Masjid, one of India's largest mosques.
It really seems to be what he lives for.
Is there a point in being a liberal if you can't virtue signal how progressive you are?
I can't think of one.
The problem for liberals like Trudeau is the situation has become so ridiculous that even virtue signalling as a white person is now viewed as "racist."
Billionaire Haim Saban's black supremacist website The Root even said recently that "white allies" are actually "the worst white people in the world."
Comment: You can only use the 'cool diversity liberal dude' card so many times before it becomes ridiculous, Justin.
