A police operation is underway in Zurich after two people were shot dead outside a bank.Officers descended on Lagerstrasse amid reports of a shooting near the Swiss financial capital's main train station.Pictures have emerged of what appear to be two bodies lying on the ground outside a branch of UBS in the Europaallee area., according to local media., but police described it as a 'violent crime' and that there is no indication it was linked to terrorism.Emergency crews found one person dead and a second with serious injuries, who subsequently died.Eyewitnesses reported hearing about five shots before as many as 15 police vehicles descended on the scene.Ambulances left the scene without their blue lights flashing and tents were quickly erected around the scene of the incident.Police said the situation was now under control and there was no danger to the public.