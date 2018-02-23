A police operation is underway in Zurich after two people were shot dead outside a bank. Pictures have emerged of what appear to be two bodies lying on the ground outside a branch of UBS

A police operation is underway in Zurich after two people were shot dead outside a bank. Pictures have emerged of what appear to be two bodies lying on the ground outside a branch of UBS
A police operation is underway in Zurich after two people were shot dead outside a bank.

Officers descended on Lagerstrasse amid reports of a shooting near the Swiss financial capital's main train station.

Pictures have emerged of what appear to be two bodies lying on the ground outside a branch of UBS in the Europaallee area. A pistol could be seen close to the hand of one of the bodies, according to local media.

The circumstances behind the shootings are not yet clear, but police described it as a 'violent crime' and that there is no indication it was linked to terrorism.

Emergency crews found one person dead and a second with serious injuries, who subsequently died.

There was a large police presence in the Swiss financial capital after two people were reportedly shot dead

There was a large police presence in the Swiss financial capital after two people were reportedly shot dead
Eyewitnesses reported hearing about five shots before as many as 15 police vehicles descended on the scene.

Ambulances left the scene without their blue lights flashing and tents were quickly erected around the scene of the incident.

Police said the situation was now under control and there was no danger to the public.

Ambulances left the scene without their blue lights flashing and tents were quickly erected around the scene of the incident

Ambulances left the scene without their blue lights flashing and tents were quickly erected around the scene of the incident