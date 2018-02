© Osman Orsal / Reuters



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has instructed the Turkish defense industry to develop a home-produced unmanned tank, and has criticized NATO states' reluctance to share modern military technology with their ally Ankara.Praising the current level of technical achievement in the defense industry, Erdogan highlighted how the development of domestic aerial drone production, which was prompted by NATO members' repeated refusal to share the technology with Ankara. The Alpagu, the Kargu and the Togan military drones are just the latest achievements by Turkish arms makers.Erdogan asked, noting that the alliance even refused to rent the UAVs to Turkey. These rejections "finally made us our own armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles," Erdogan added Turkey has lost a number of soldiers in Syria over the years, due to the vulnerability of their mainly German-produced tanks. To add to the problem, last month, Germany decided to delay the upgrade of Turkey's Leopard tanks in the wake of the Olive Branch military operation against the Kurds in northwestern Syria."Almost all of the armored carriers in Afrin are domestically produced," Erdogan said. "We will carry it a step further. We need to be able to produce unmanned tanks and we will do that as well." the president noted, according to Hurriyet Daily News.The goal of greater self-sufficiency in arms-manufacturing is not new for Turkey.Over the last 15 years, the number of defense projects increased to 600, totaling $60 billion, compared to just 66 active projects in 2002. Overall, Turkey's budget for defense projects was $5.5 billion in 2002 but, in 2017, surpassed $41 billion, he added."We developed our 2023 vision to make Turkey one of the biggest 10 economies in the world on the 100th anniversary of foundation of the Turkish Republic," he said.