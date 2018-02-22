© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters



Attempts to broker a ceasefire in the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta have failed because illegal armed militants controlling the area have refused to give up their weapons, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Russia is working within the UN Security Council to draft a resolution to address pressing humanitarian issues in the embattled suburb, deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier.Dozens have died over the past several days as militants opposed to the government shelled Damascus, while accusing the Syrian Army of bombarding civilians in East Ghouta.The US State Department said it was "deeply concerned" by the rising violence in East Ghouta, while French President Emmanuel Macron "vigorously" condemned it and called for a ceasefire. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed the finger at Russia and Iran as backers of the "regime" in Damascus. Meanwhile,Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has, meanwhile, blamed "armed provocations" by Al-Nusra militants for the uptick in fighting in East Ghouta, adding that terrorist groups that did not lay down their arms would be dealt with accordingly.Al-Nusra, currently known as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is an affiliate of Al-Qaeda. Russia considers it a terrorist organization. As such, it is not protected under the de-escalation agreement negotiated during the Astana talks. Russia, Iran and Turkey are the guarantors of the de-escalation agreements.