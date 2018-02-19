© AFP



US troops must immediately shut down their zone of control in southern Syria in the area of Al-Tanf, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested when asked what should be done to help the Syrian peace settlement.Among other things, it contains the Rukban refugee camp. The facility is apparently used by radical militants, including members of UN-designated terrorist group best known by its former name Al-Nusra Front, to recover and raid other parts of Syria, Lavrov said at the Valdai Club conference on the Middle East in Moscow."Inside the Al-Tanf zone, which the Americans unilaterally declared under their protection, and inside the refugee camp jihadists are regularly reported to recover strength. On several occasions they conducted raids from there into other territory of the Syrian Arab Republic." the Russian minister said.The minister added Russia has mounting evidence that the US has no intention to oppose this jihadist group in earnest.The response came after a question from the think tank International Crisis Group about what "Russia could do more" in Syria to prevent an escalation of violence there, particularly between Iran and Israel. Lavrov said the question should be "what the US could refrain from doing" in Syria and that the answer was "stop playing dangerous games" and cease trying to partition the nation.Lavrov also commented on the situation in the southwestern part of Syria on the border with Jordan and Israel - which was designated as a "de-escalation zone" by Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran - and Israel's interests in Syria. Israel accuses Iran of using proxy forces to seize control of parts of southern Syria, including those along the border, and has threatened to use military force to reverse the situation.The Russian diplomat added that the US carving out the Al-Tanf area was the exact opposite - a unilateral move that no other party agreed to.The dispute between Israel and Iran, Lavrov said, certainly complicated the situation in Syria, and Moscow believes both parties need to take steps to defuse it. For instance, Iran's statements that Israel was a Zionist entity that needs to be destroyed are perceived as absolutely unacceptable in Russia. But neither does Russia see as constructive Israel's policy of turning every problem in the region into a vehicle for opposing Iran, he said.The Russian minister suggested that Israel and Iran should try to address their differences - including the latest flare-up involving an Iranian drone destroyed by Israel after reportedly violating the airspace of the Jewish state - by taking them to the UN for proper resolution.