The joint criminal operation was conducted by Parowan authorities alongside authorities from Iron, Garfield and Beaver counties, and others.
The joint operation used a confidential informant to place an ad on websites known to produce child trafficking activities and child predators. The ad used in the sting had a picture of two young girls, with a phone number and a link to other sites.
The suspects all traveled to Paragonah, where they met with a confidential informant and agreed to have sex with one or more 13-year-old girls.
Money was exchanged, and conversations had with the suspects laid out ground rules and confirmation of the sex acts to be performed.
The suspects contacted the phone number and had several conversations via phone call and text messaging. The conversations made it clear that they would be having sex with one or more 13-year-old girls. The suspects all agreed to the terms for location, time and payment.
The suspects called the number to say they were on their way from different locations to a house in Northern Iron County. When they arrived at the off ramp, the suspects called the informant who stayed on the phone to guide them to the residence. By this time, the suspects had already negotiated to pay for sex with one or both of the 13-year-old girls.
As soon as the elements of the crimes were confirmed, law enforcement officers moved in to make the arrest.
Several investigations into additional suspects are still ongoing.
Suspect information:
1. Jason Livermore, 30, from St. George, Utah
- 1 count of conspiracy to commit child rape
- 1 count of conspiracy to commit forcible sodomy
- 1 count of enticing a minor on the internet
- 1 count of conspiracy to commit child rape
- 1 count of conspiracy to commit child rape
- 2 counts of conspiracy to commit child rape
- 2 counts of conspiracy to commit child rape
- 1 count of attempt to commit child sodomy
- 1 count of attempt to commit child rape
- 1 count of failure to stop at the command of officers
