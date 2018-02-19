Society's Child
Anti-fur protesters cause commotion at London Fashion Week show
RT
Mon, 19 Feb 2018 17:54 UTC
Animal rights group Surge has harried London Fashion Week (LFW) at every corner, protesting at the Burberry, Mary Katrantzou, and Christopher Kane shows, while also targeting 180 the Strand, the official home of the event.
At the Kane show, held on Monday afternoon at the Tate Britain in Millbank, Surge co-director Ed Winters told RT that the campaign group just wants to sit down with LFW organizers to discuss moving the fashion festival in a more ethical direction.
Winters said Monday's Christopher Kane show had been targeted as the designer is a "prolific" user of fur.
"We're not accusing people of being bad people, we're just trying to raise awareness and show people that in 2018 there is no need for fur.
"We're not cavemen," he added.
While the animal rights group does not throw red paint on fur wearers, Winters said it does try to approach those wearing skins to educate them on the disturbing reality of the fur trade.
"We always try to go and chat to them. So I would go, are you aware that your fur came from an animal that suffered terribly in a fur farm? And it goes one or two ways; they say yes and it gets a bit hairy, or they don't know. I think it is important to give them the benefit of the doubt."
The British Fashion Council (BFC) said that while it does not believe in defining or wielding control over a designer's "creative process," it does "believe in the humane rights of people and animals and would encourage any designer who is using the platform of London Fashion Week to make ethical choices," a BFC spokeswoman said.
"Over 90 percent of LFW designers that were interviewed confirmed they will not be using fur and we understand the remaining to be using bi-products of the food industry such as leather and shearling or ethically traceable sourcing," she added.
While many designers at LFW 2018 may be doing the ethical thing, there are still many that use animal skins in their designs - and as long as that continues, groups like Surge will be there to voice their anger.
"We'd love to sit down (with LFW organizers) and just chat with them, and say 'this is what we want' and see if we can reach some kind of place where everybody's happy," Winters said.
"They definitely know that we're here and they can hear us, and we know that they're not happy with what we're doing... as long as they continue to allow fur we'll continue to protest."
Both London Fashion Week and Christopher Kane have been approached for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Nunes: FBI and DOJ perps may be put on trial
- Iran FM says Americans are 'obsessed', act out short-sighted self-interest in Syria
- Straight arrow? What about Mueller's forgotten surveillance crime spree
- Netanyahu: Israel could itself act against Iran's 'empire'
- Flashback: Candidates pressured before nomination - how the Israel lobby works
- Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians timed perfectly to be buried in the media cycle
- Iraqi court sentences German teen 'jihadi bride' to six years in jail
- Man found not guilty in killing a police officer, acted in self defense
- Over 100 examples of US meddling in foreign nations' affairs listed by Russian senators
- Whistleblower retaliation: U.S. Intelligence shuts down damning report
- Palestinian village calls for international help following decision by Israeli court to proceed with demolitions
- Anti-fur protesters cause commotion at London Fashion Week show
- Israel and Egypt sign multi-billion-dollar gas deal
- US turns prison in Hasaka into military base
- Florida family on school shooter: "We had this monster living under our roof and we didn't know"
- President of the Gran Sasso Science Institute: The discovery of gravitational waves marks the start of a new era in astronomy
- Pressure mounts on FBI following disclosure it mishandled tip on Florida shooter
- Another Russiagate lie exposed: Russian pro-Trump rallies got 31 people, anti-Trump rallies got 10,100
- Teacher pens FB post about Florida school shooting. It's gone mega-viral for all the good reasons.
- Kurdish official claims deal reached for Syrian army to enter Afrin - Putin, Erdogan discussing situation - UPDATE
- Nunes: FBI and DOJ perps may be put on trial
- Iran FM says Americans are 'obsessed', act out short-sighted self-interest in Syria
- Straight arrow? What about Mueller's forgotten surveillance crime spree
- Netanyahu: Israel could itself act against Iran's 'empire'
- Flashback: Candidates pressured before nomination - how the Israel lobby works
- Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians timed perfectly to be buried in the media cycle
- Israel and Egypt sign multi-billion-dollar gas deal
- Kurdish official claims deal reached for Syrian army to enter Afrin - Putin, Erdogan discussing situation - UPDATE
- Geo-economic shift: China's 'New Silk Roads' extends its reach to Latin America
- Lavrov at Valdai Conference: 'US must immediately leave area it illegally controls in southern Syria'
- Donald Trump: 'They are laughing their a**es off in Moscow'
- Multi-trillion dollar monopoly hiding in plain site: Amazon's ambitious plan to 'become the market'
- Israel police arrest 'Crime Minister' Netanyahu associates in corruption investigation
- Mueller 'pit bull' Weissmann's been busted for withholding evidence in previous case
- Top European banker Ilmars Rimsevics arrested in money-laundering probe
- Trump goes on raging tweetstorm: Russians "laughing their asses off", mocks "leakin' monster" Schiff
- Netanyahu corruption investigation circles in: Seven more of PM's cronies brought up on charges
- Soros and David Miliband's pro-migration NGO has funds frozen due to sexual harassment and fraud accusations
- The result of Robert Mueller's Russiagate investigation: Nothing
- Fake News: Czech spy claims Corbyn was 'paid informant' of Cold War communist network
- Iraqi court sentences German teen 'jihadi bride' to six years in jail
- Man found not guilty in killing a police officer, acted in self defense
- Over 100 examples of US meddling in foreign nations' affairs listed by Russian senators
- Whistleblower retaliation: U.S. Intelligence shuts down damning report
- Palestinian village calls for international help following decision by Israeli court to proceed with demolitions
- Anti-fur protesters cause commotion at London Fashion Week show
- US turns prison in Hasaka into military base
- Florida family on school shooter: "We had this monster living under our roof and we didn't know"
- Pressure mounts on FBI following disclosure it mishandled tip on Florida shooter
- Another Russiagate lie exposed: Russian pro-Trump rallies got 31 people, anti-Trump rallies got 10,100
- Teacher pens FB post about Florida school shooting. It's gone mega-viral for all the good reasons.
- SOTT Focus: US Wars Fund The Welfare State Which Finances The Liberal March Towards Totalitarianism
- Russia seals key energy pacts with Saudis, shaking up US Mideast dominance
- Anti-gun news outlets push lie that Florida shooter was 'trained' by the NRA
- 'Devil incarnate': Pedophile football coach Barry Bennell sentenced to 30 years in jail
- Girl's suicide leads to cyberstalking charges for 12-year-olds
- Alabama Sheriffs caught siphoning taxpayer money from funds meant to feed inmates
- Some strategies on checking for fake news
- Bill Gates: Super wealthy should pay 'significantly higher' taxes
- Police mistakenly shoot the hero in hostage standoff
- Ancient 'Hades' Gate' still emitting poison gas centuries after mysterious deaths
- The forgotten murders of the Osage Nation for the oil beneath their land
- 13,500-year-old Dutch work of art found in the North Sea
- Archaeological surprise found beneath Tomb of Jonah in Iraq
- Top Russian commander debunks myths about the Soviet war in Afghanistan
- Review: Solzhenitsyn on the history of Jews in Russia
- Archeologists using laser scans discover ancient 'lost' city built by the Purépecha in western Mexico
- Crimean bridge builders unearth spectacular archaeological find
- Sorry, not everyone felt that way: Racism, rationalization and the potential of white allyship
- Fascinating discoveries suggest Isle of May was a healing centre for hundreds of years (PHOTOS)
- Flashback: Israeli newspaper: We mustn't forget that some of the greatest murderers in modern times were Jewish, particularly those in Stalin's Russia
- Former Red Guard member recounts the horrors of China's Cultural Revolution
- New light on the Phaistos Disc: The goddess of love who glows and grows dim
- The destructive radical feminist legacy of Kate Millett
- How radical feminism ruined lives
- Hidden Egyptian paintings depict never seen before animals and unexplained drownings
- Maurice Pappworth: The doctor who exposed the UK's horrible and useless medical experiments on patients
- Historian: A 'red scare' is launched by the elites every 20 to 30 years
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- President of the Gran Sasso Science Institute: The discovery of gravitational waves marks the start of a new era in astronomy
- Brainwave measurements finds mechanism of how exercising to music enhances the experience
- 'Part of your body': Japanese researchers reveal on-skin display
- A magnetic 'wormhole' that connects two regions of space has been created by scientists
- Five Years after the Chelyabinsk Meteor: NASA's efforts in planetary defense
- Edible electronics on the menu next!
- Can Olympic figure skaters break the aerial 5-spin barrier?
- Scientists working on making actual 'sheeple' so they can harvest human organs from sheep
- Asteroids may hold the key to the chemical origins of life
- A person's genes may reveal the time of their death
- In cold blood: The therapeutic benefits of hypothermia
- 'Worst case scenario': Kikai volcano set to erupt and could kill 100 million people
- Expert claims human speech will be replaced by thought communications via computer by the year 2050
- Researchers reverse Alzheimer's in mice by targeting a key enzyme
- Layer of "slime" could leave areas more vulnerable to submarine landslides
- Retrocausality may explain how the future can change what happens now - as in a quantum time machine
- What fuels the flat-Earthers?
- Google and big business design adblocker to be installed as default on Chrome banning what it deems "most intrusive ads"
- SOTT Focus: Mackinder's Geopolitics vs. Xi Jinping's New Silk Road: Reality is Not a Closed System
- Did ancient ozone holes sterilize forests 252 million years ago?
- 'Red notice' issued to airlines as Sinabung volcano eruption shoots ash 16,000ft in Indonesia (VIDEOS)
- Flooding in Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq following heavy rain, up to 17 inches in 24 hours
- Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Limassol, Cyprus (VIDEOS)
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles large swathes of Mexico
- Record number of 280 snowy owls counted in Wisconsin this winter
- Father and daughter killed by avalanche in the French Alps
- Dead oarfish discovered on the coast of Barra, Philippines and also Peru
- Boy killed by pack of dogs in Jharkhand, India
- Avalanche kills two Alpine Rescue members in Italy
- Man dies following attack by bear in Odisha, India
- Rare winter tornado tears a path of destruction through Uniontown, Pennsylvania (PHOTOS)
- Teenager in Western Australia gets his jaw broken by kangaroo he was attempting to hunt
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes south Wales, tremor felt from Cornwall to Liverpool
- Number of cetaceans washing up on Irish coasts at record levels with 263 strandings in 2017
- Massive explosion caused by lightning strike shakes Sunshine Coast, Australia
- West coast of South Island, New Zealand hit by 9000 lightning strikes
- 'Angry' otters attempted to drown dog in Victoria, British Columbia
- Scientists claim bitter cold in Southeast US part of mysterious 'hole' in global warming
- Earthquake swarm hits Canary Islands' La Palma
- What knocked over 100 giant trees in Washington's Olympic National Park?
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Man left with two beating hearts after transplant surgery surprise
- Magnesium and why you need it for optimal health
- The benefits of Ashwagandha for men's health
- Dr. Davis: Is sugar making you age faster?
- What a difference 6 inches can make: Are you ready to start sleeping on an incline?
- Get to know your moles
- The Precautionary Principle asks 'How much harm is avoidable?' rather than 'How much harm is acceptable?'
- French wine study shows humans can taste fungicides and glyphosate-based herbicides
- Postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard medical school explains the power of reiki
- Known Monsanto propagandist, Dr. Miller authored Newsweek hit piece calling organic food a 'scam'
- Where did medicine go wrong? The strange world of vaccines, pregnancy and children
- FDA's regulatory overreach reflects a poor understanding of Homeopathy
- Record flu season causes concerns global pandemic is not far off
- Worldwide flu crisis: What we know and the many things we don't
- Experts admit in mainstream news that mutations in virus caused by flu shot have worsened the epidemic
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Hands off my lady bits! The medical mismanagement of female health
- Researchers confirm processed diets are "increasing burden of cancer"
- Major study reveals processed foods are driving up rates of cancer
- Better than opioids: Swimming in cold water could be an alternative to strong painkillers
- Dr. Mark Hyman: The calorie myth is the most damaging food lie we have ever been told
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
Did The Donald and Rocket Man secretly meet at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang?
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
This is not an excuse for violence. [Link] Why have we as a society decided that only extractive services are now allowed? After R Emanuel axed...
Once they have placed the infrastructure in place, expect the rules and definitions to creep in the direction of control and political...
This whole thing stinks as badly as the Vegas event! X( Students talking of a second shooter. The Secret Service coming to the school weeks before...
What the Chinese are doing reminds of the us Marshall plan after wwii [Link]
The entertainment industry and the government are responsible for what's happening in America today. The media as well. The cabal which includes...