Beijing's decision to extend its ambitiousto Latin America creates "security vulnerabilities" for the United States, said the chief of the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Kurt Tidd.Talking at a Senate Armed Services Committee meeting , he said"Increased economic cooperation - such as the extension of the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative to Latin America, one of the nodes to- and the continued provision of financing and loans that appear to have 'no strings attached' provide ample opportunity for China to expand its influence over key regional partners and promote unfair business and labor practices."Tidd added thatas do Chinese telecommunications and space ventures with dual-use potential, which could facilitate intelligence collection, compromise communication networks, and ultimately constrain our ability to work with our partners."According to the SOUTHCOM commander, China is intensifying its role as a US rival in Latin America.and a new approach may be required to compete effectively against China's coordinated efforts in the Americas. Some of the most critical elements needed in this effort are not ones that [SOUTHCOM] can bring to bear," he said.The US admiral explained Chinese operations in Latin America do not "yet" pose a military threat, butThe program has facilitated the attendance of nearly 16,000 students from the region tohe noted."China, in particular, is increasingly aggressive in courting students from the region to attend Chinese military schools, offering to cover all expenses and salaries in return for increased student enrollment," said Tidd.Under the broader Belt/Road initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, Beijing plans building a new 'Silk Road'. It is aimed to connect China to Southeast and Central Asia by land and the Middle East and Europe by sea.Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi has recently encouraged Latin American and Caribbean states to expand their trade with the country.