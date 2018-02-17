The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred near Swansea, south Wales, around 2.30pm at a depth of six miles.
Residents across the UK - from Bristol to Cornwall - have reported tremors in its aftermath.
Five buildings have reportedly been damaged but there are no indications of injuries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they had received an "extremely high call volume".
Tyrone Williams, from Port Talbot, said: "Our house shook and ornaments fell. Our birds flapped and squawked and our dog went nuts. My wife's family in Newport also felt it."
Port Talbot Town FC temporarily stopped play during the quake.
Dramatic footage also shows students being evaucated from Swansea University.
One Bristol resident wrote: "Was there an earthquake in Bristol? The whole building just shook!"
A Twitter user from Gloucester wrote: "The entire house just started shaking - things fell off my wardrobe and ceiling and my mum said that things on the table started shaking."
South Wales Police issued this statement: "There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales.
"No need for you to contact the emergency services unless you have something to report, i.e. injuries or damage."
It comes just hours after Mexico was rocked by a 7.5 magnitude quake.
Mr James, from York Road, shared pictures of cracks running up the side of his walls and said: "We thought someone had crashed into the building because it shook from left to right.
"Then the cats started going crazy.
"Then we noticed the front of our flat was damaged.
"Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years"
An earthquake which shook parts of the UK on Saturday is the sort of event which happens only once "every two or three years", experts have said.
The British Geographical Survey (BGS) said the epicentre was 20km (12 miles) north of Swansea, with a 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km (4.6m).
A BGS tweet added: "Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years."