A massive earthquake has struck Wales with tremors felt from Cornwall to Liverpool.The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred near Swansea, south Wales,Residents across the UK - from Bristol to Cornwall - have reported tremors in its aftermath.Dyfed-Powys Police said they had received an "extremely high call volume".Tyrone Williams, from Port Talbot, said: ". Our birds flapped and squawked and our dog went nuts. My wife's family in Newport also felt it."Port Talbot Town FC temporarily stopped play during the quake.Dramatic footage also shows students being evaucated from Swansea University.One Bristol resident wrote: "Was there an earthquake in Bristol? The whole building just shook!"A Twitter user from Gloucester wrote: "The entire house just started shaking - things fell off my wardrobe and ceiling and my mum said that things on the table started shaking."South Wales Police issued this statement: "There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales."No need for you to contact the emergency services unless you have something to report, i.e. injuries or damage."