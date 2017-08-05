The Scottish Highlands experienced the largest earthquake in three decades yesterday, experts have confirmed.People in the area shared their experience of the rumble on Twitter.One wrote: 'Think I just experienced a minor £earthquake, here on Ardnamurchan. West coast of Scotland. Anyone else feel it, my kitchen rumbled.'Another said: 'Just experienced 2 earthquake tremors here in Scotland.'Never felt anything like that, like the ground beneath us was exploding. Terrifying!'SNP MP Margaret Ferrier also commented on the tremor, saying: 'Largest earthquake in the region since 1986.'In recent years, there was a magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Glenuig in January 2011.Scotland's largest earthquake was a magnitude 5.2 event in Argyll in 1880, BGS said.Source: Press Association