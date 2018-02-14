Earth Changes
Quakes shake Pacific plate as Ring of Fire activity returns
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 13:58 UTC
The earthquake activity returns after a magnitude 6 quake struck 10km deep off the Northern Mariana Islands. No immediate tsunami warning was triggered.
The Northern Mariana Islands have a population of 55,023 while Guam had 162,742 people living on the island in 2016.
Territories on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates meet, see frequent seismic and volcanic activity.
More than half of the world's active volcanoes above sea level encircle the Pacific Ocean, and about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur in this zone, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
In late January, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and avalanches struck Asia and Alaska over the course of two days.
The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction warned at the time the Pacific Ring of Fire was "very active" after a wave of earthquakes and avalanches erupted in the area.
In the Philippines, the Mayon Volcano was continually eruption, with lava gushing out and dark grey ash engulfing nearby villages.
More than 55,000 locals had fled their homes and communities.
One man was killed and at least 11 people injured when the sudden eruption of Mount Kasatsu-Shirane in Japan rained down rocks on skiers at a mountain resort.
An avalanche soon after the eruption engulfed about a dozen skiers.
In the Indonesian capital of Java, office workers fled high-rise buildings after a strong earthquake of magnitude six shook the city.
The quake caused some injuries and damage to at least 130 building, but authorities ruled out the risk of tsunami.
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck the south-east of Chiniak, Alaska - in the two-day horror period - threatening to trigger a tsunami that was predicted to hit the entire US West Coast, Alaska and Canada.
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands but seeing with new eyes.
Well, Hezbollah gave them a whipping in 2006. The Israeli air force has recently had many illusions of invincibility shattered. Israel needs uncle...
SOTT better provide more articles like this one. With the Grand Minimum approaching, even according to my own local new channel, we will need to...
Well, I was under the impression Iran was invited while us forced itself in... Exactly what legal rights does the us claim to have in order to...
LOL example of pathological thinking run amok due to whatever reason. On the other hand, also a good business opportunity for the owner of the...
What a novel concept!! Picking up a phone and calling a warring leader to end hostilities! Actually talking. What won't Putin think of next?!
Comment: Could it be related to scientists prediction that there will be an upsurge in major earthquakes for 2018 due to slowdown in Earth's rotation?
