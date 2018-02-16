© Mercury



A body piercer who sliced off her own finger because it 'looks cute' has turned the severed limb into a pendant.Torz Reynolds decided to cut off her little finger with bolt cutters on Valentine's Day last year after wanting to do it for a decade.After keeping the stump in the freezer next to a bag of peas for 365 days, Torz decided to mark the occasion by immortalising the frozen finger as a pendant necklace.The 30-year-old body modifier bought a glass vial, filled it with alcohol solution and dunked the detached digit inside attached to a chain so it wouldn't waste away in the freezer.Boyfriend Xav also presented Torz with a collection of tiny hats to dress her stump, which she has affectionately named Wiggles.Torz, from Colchester, Essex, said: 'I forgot it [the finger] was there. It was in the freezer next to my frozen peas.'You don't want to waste it so why not turn it into a necklace?'I made the necklace on Wiggles' birthday (February 14). I'll pick and choose where I wear it - I wouldn't wear it at work - but it will definitely be a new favourite in my free time.'I thought a necklace would be the easiest thing to make and I wanted to do something to mark Wiggles' first birthday.'Torz now plays dress-up with Wiggles, decorating the stump with one of 15 kids' toy hats including a stetson, a viking helmet, a hard hat and a red baseball cap.She said: 'The hats were a present from my boyfriend for Wiggles' birthday. I thought it was brilliant, they look like they're the Village People.'A lot of people have said they're awesome - everyone knows I don't take anything seriously.'She added that she would often practise bending her finger back to see if she could live without it.She said: 'I thought it was really cute. I couldn't stop thinking about it and decided to do it.'Xav and I had a nice dinner and then I chopped it off, I numbed it first so it wasn't too bad. I wasn't sure if I could live without it but I can.'It hasn't changed anything - I love it, it's so cute.