U.S. Companies are planning on taking a larger role in extracting Afghanistan's enormous reserves of valuable rare earth minerals, Reuters reported after U.S. President Donald Trump met with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on Thursday.According to a White House statement, the presidents agreed that the development of Afghan minerals by U.S. companies would "develop materials critical to national security," as well as "defray some of the costs of United States assistance as Afghans become more self-reliant."The two presidents reportedly discussed difficulties facing the project, such as the growing Taliban insurgency in regions containing the majority of the minerals. With this in account, they both expressed commitment towhich, against what he promised in the election campaign,The U.S. military has had its eyes on Afghan mineral deposits for some time."There is stunning potential here (in Afghanistan)," General David Petraeus said in the same memo.With China, along with Russia and Iran gaining greater regional influence, economic activities in the region are no longer the sole domain of U.S.-based companies.China and Afghanistan have already cooperated to an extent in mineral extraction and China has made the country a center-point of its planned Belt and Road initiative, which seeks to commercially link Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and more recently Latin America and the Caribbean.