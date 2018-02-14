© Reuters/ Toby Melville



A man was found dead just metres from the doors of Parliament in London, sparking outrage from Labour politicians who have called it an indictment of the state of 'Tory Britain.'A homeless man who frequented the entrance of Westminster Station was found dead next to the underpass in exit three on Wednesday morning.Ambulances were called, but by the time they reached the man, he was not breathing.Paramedics said the man died at about 07:33 GMT.Metropolitan Police are treating the death of the man as unexplained, but not suspicious.Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, paid tribute to the man, who his team often visited.He said: "I've just been told about the death of a rough sleeper right by the entrance to Parliament.Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner called the man's death a "tragedy.""Whatever the circumstances it's a terrible tragedy that somebody ends their days like this, the govt must do more to combat homelessness," Rayner said.A spokesman said the House of Commons was "saddened" by the death and offered condolences to the man's family and friends.