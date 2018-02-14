Society's Child
Students at Princeton learn a lesson about how free speech works at the modern university.
"Anthropology 212: Cultural Freedoms: Hate Speech, Blasphemy, and Pornography," a course on freedom of expression at Princeton University has been "reluctantly" cancelled, Professor Lawrence Rosen informed his students in an email obtained by THE WEEKLY STANDARD. Rosen's email, sent at 2:07 p.m. on February 12, went on to say "I think it only fair that you be free, before too much of the semester has passed, to move ahead in another course of your choosing."
Why was the course cancelled? Rosen's email to students didn't give specifics, other than that his decision had been "reluctant." Calls and emails to Rosen went unreturned. Michael Hotchkiss of Princeton's Office of Communications told THE WEEKLY STANDARD that the course's cancelling "was Professor Rosen's decision, and there was no pressure from the University."
One student in the class tells TWS that he believes the course's cancelling may have had something to do with an interaction that happened "about halfway through the first seminar." A male student of color stood up, inches from professor Rosen's face and shouted "F*CK YOU," this witness claimed. Just before that, a female student of color had shouted at Rosen, as the first was approaching, "do you feel safe right now." "There was no physical contact," this witness claims, though at the time the student feared there might be. During that class, "nobody except Rosen defended Rosen," the student told me. Another student in the class confirmed this account to TWS.
The course's objectives, as Carolyn Rouse, chair of Princeton's Department of Anthropology explained in defense of Rosen, was to have students, "be able to argue why hate speech should or should not be protected using an argument other than 'because it made me feel bad.'" Now that Anthropology 212 has been cancelled, Princeton students have learned a powerful lesson about free speech, though perhaps not the one Rosen intended.
Comment: Judging by the information on this article, it sounds like Prof. Rosen was trying to make his students think with his question about the 'n-word' - he was obviously not going on a racist offensive! His remark about using the word 'if he thinks it's necessary' should be read under the same light. But alas, these days people are offended at the drop of a hat, and rational thinking and discussion be damned.
Jordan Peterson on freedom of speech:
Reader Comments
The article didn't touch upon the particulars of the course but I think in this kind of situation, the professor should have utilised a sort of incremental strategy to avoid provoking 'at risk' students.
It's a special kind of person that would think they can use the n word in a classroom and get ZERO reaction. Heck, in an office, on the street, wherever. Within earshot there probably will be someone who will take it personally and the situation isn't new... I'd say it has been so for more than 20 years.
The word is loaded - you can't undo hundreds of years worth of negative connotation overnight.
