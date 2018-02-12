The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on Thursday, condemning the latest bombing conducted by the U.S. Coalition on the pro-government forces in Deir Ezzor."This new aggression, which constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanityit also reveals the disgusting nature of America's intentions against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and people of Syria," the statement began"The Syrian Foreign Ministry urges the international community to hold the so-called 'International Coalition' responsible for this latest massacre. We hope this will compel them to stop their crimes and attacks that have killed and wounded thousands of people, including women, children, and the elderly, along with also destroying the public and private infrastructure of Syria," the statement concluded.While the U.S. claimed "100 pro-regime fighters" were killed in the attack, a military source told Al-Masdar News that an estimated 25 tribal fighters were killed near the town of Khasham in rural Deir Ezzor.The U.S. Coalition alleges that they were protecting their fighters in Deir Ezzor after an alleged attack by the pro-government forces.