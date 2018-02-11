© AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN

US Version of the Events

Russian MoD: US Seeks Control Over Syria's Economic Assets

The Defense Ministry highlighted that the attack on the militia showcased that the real goal behind Washington's "illegal military presence in Syria" is control over the country's economic assets rather than defeating the terrorist group Daesh

Damascus: US-Coalition Strike is a War Crime

US Military Presence in Syria Remains a Challenge to Peace Process

© AP PHOTO/ HAMMURABI'S JUSTICE NEWS

