A criminal investigation into the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, who was killed last June while deployed in Bamako, Mali, has prompted a broad internal military audit and investigation into SEAL Team 6, according to a military official and two others briefed on the case.The new investigation aims to determineamong the members of the elite counterterrorism unit, according to the military official and two other people familiar with the financial investigation. All three sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.The additional investigation sheds new light on the homicide case, which gained national attention last fall, and threatens to further tarnish the reputation of SEAL Team 6, the U.S. military's most storied and mythologized command.as fellow SEAL Adam Matthews watched. Investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service have finished interviewing witnesses, and one of the military officials said the case was expected to be handed over to the Navy for a decision of whether to prosecute DeDolph and Matthews. NCIS had no comment, citing an ongoing investigation. The Navy declined to make DeDolph and Matthews available for comment.The two SEALs were assigned to SEAL Team 6's Silver Squadron and deployed to Mali as part of a counterterrorism task force for the Joint Special Operations Command. The SEALs conducted intelligence-gathering and training missions inside Mali and were based at the U.S. Embassy in Bamako.Much of the early stage of the investigation was spent unwinding the two SEALs'sabout how Melgar died.Initially, DeDolph and Matthews told investigators that Melgar had been intoxicated earlier in the evening. Later, a medical examiner determined that Melgar had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death.According to two people who have reviewed the medical examiner's report,After the medical examiner concluded thatand had not been intoxicated at the time of his death, the SEALs told military officials that DeDolph, a former professional mixed martial arts fighter, hadMelgar's wife told investigators thatEventually, the SEALs changed their story again, according to two individuals briefed on the investigation.DeDolph and Matthews told investigators that tension between them and Melgar had been building for weeks, and they ended up inThe cause of that fight is now at the heart of the case.A longtime Special Operations consultant who has been briefed on the investigation saidOne witness told the NCIS that Melgar had been with DeDolph and Matthews earlier in the evening of June 4, but had returned to their shared apartment and made a video call to his wife, according to a person familiar with the investigation. Both requested anonymity to avoid compromising the investigation.He apparently did not describe exactly what the SEALs were pressuring him to do. A few hours later, Melgar was dead.The SEALs have denied that they were stealing from the informant cash, according to a person who has been briefed on the investigation.and that they had confronted the Green Beret about the illicit activity.Cash in amounts ranging from $20,000 to $60,000 are used for gathering intelligence through informants, or other contingency needs. The use of such funds often requires little more than a handwritten receipt. According to several former members of SEAL Team 6, the contingency funds and informant money have been frequently pilfered by members of the unit."The system is ripe for abuse," said one former SEAL Team 6 leader. "We knew this money wasn't being tracked, and guys were stuffing their pockets."While SEAL Team 6 is best known as the unit that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011,The Melgar case is not the first time members of the unit have been accused of stealing money on missions or lying to protect their teammates when missions have gone bad.where the pirates were holding Phillips hostage. The FBI and NCIS conducted an investigation, which included polygraphing the two suspected SEALs,Then, in October 2010, during an attempt toa British aid worker who was working for the British intelligence service MI6 in Afghanistan,While Norgrove's death was inadvertent, the use of a grenade in a hostage rescue was against SEAL Team 6 procedures.according to a former SEAL Team 6 commander with direct knowledge of the events. After JSOC officials reviewed video footage of the operations and confronted the operators, a third SEAL operator admitted a grenade had been used and was likely responsible for Norgrove's death.The attempted cover-up angered former SEAL Team 6 officer Adm. William McRaven, then head of JSOC, who punished the three SEALs involved and later warned senior officers in the special operations community that the cover-up demonstrated a serious problem at SEAL Team 6. According to a former SEAL Team 6 commander who discussed the case with McRaven, members of SEAL Team 6 had prioritized protecting their teammates from accusations of misconduct over their mission.