Record snowfall in Moscow Feb 2018

A woman walks on Red Square after record snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Feb.5, 2018.
Aftershocks continue to shake Taiwan with a cold surge advisory. The quakes seem to be related to an unnamed volcano that erupted during the Dalton Minimum 13 miles off shore and directly at the area of the 6.4 damaging quake epicenter. Moscow all time record cold, with schools cancelling classes for the first time in 3 generations and one month of snow in 36 hours.


Sources