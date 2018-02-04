© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov

At least one person died and several were injured after Moscow experienced its heaviest day of snowfall since records began, the city's mayor and agencies said Sunday."One person died from a falling tree that hit an electric power line," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his VKontakte social media page, adding that"According to the latest information, five have been injured. Be careful. TDozens of flights were delayed and several cancelled at the city's airports.Earlier an official from Moscow's meteorological office told Interfax news agency the equivalent of 14 millimetres of water had fallen in 12 hours on Saturday, topping a previous record from 1957.Source: Agence France-Presse