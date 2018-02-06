Puppet Masters
Mike Cernovich: Revelations in FISA memo suggests Gen. Flynn was framed by corrupt FBI
Inquisitr
Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:54 UTC
Given the revelations contained in the FISA abuse memo released yesterday by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, controversial author, journalist, and filmmaker Mike Cernovich claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) framed retired Army General Michael Flynn, who was briefly President Donald Trump's national security adviser.
FISA stands for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the law that allows for spying on American citizens in some limited, legitimate circumstances for national security reasons, provided a FISA court agrees to issue a search warrant.
"I care about war heroes being framed for crimes," an irate Cernovich declared on a two-hour Periscope broadcast about Flynn and other issues, saying the situation made him sick to his stomach. He advocated for an investigation into the conduct of ex-FBI director James Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller, and that other U.S. Department of Justice officials like Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein (who appointed Mueller) should step down. He also called for a second investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server scandal.
A primary focus of the Nunes memo is the "dirty" dossier that contains lurid, unproven allegations about U.S. President Donald Trump, which some Trump supporters argue prompted the appointment of the special counsel for improper reasons, and as such, should be shut down. You can read the four-page Nunes memo here.
Cernovich also alluded to the Obama administration's criminal prosecution of anti-Obama, anti-Clinton author Dinesh D'Souza over a relatively minor campaign finance violation that instead usually results in just a civil fine.
Read the rest of the article here.
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
