Mike Flynn Junior Michael Flynn
Media was set ablaze after the House Intelligence Committee released their classified FISA memo on Friday morning.

The Russian collusion hoax is unraveling and the Democrats are unhinged.

Hillary Clinton's dirty dossier led to a FISA warrant to spy on Trump's team which then led to Mueller's witch hunt which ultimately led to charges against Trump's former NatSec Advisor General Flynn.

General Flynn's son, Michael Flynn Jr. reacted to the bombshell news in the FISA memo Friday.

Michael Flynn Jr. went on an epic tweetstorm Friday demanding justice for his family name.

Flynn Jr.'s initial reaction to the memo: WOW👀👀WOW #MemoDay



Flynn Jr.'s reaction to the bombshell news that McCabe said under oath the FBI would never have sought a FISA warrant to spy on Trump's camp but not for the Russia dossier.


There's no way Hillary and Obama didn't know about the dossier being used to obtain a FISA warrant which ultimately sparked the Russia invesigation.


Flynn Jr. hammered John McCain!


Flynn Jr. reacted to a reporter who said, "we still havent found the person who leaked the Flynn-Kislyak call contents to the press, which is a felony.
But I think we are getting closer today, some names to check out."

"Thank you for bringing this to light," Flynn Jr. tweeted.

A few days before the memo was released, Michael Flynn Jr stuck up for his father.

"I'm going to state the obvious....my father @GenFlynn is a patriot who decided to help a candidate get elected @POTUS He always said the 2016 election was about the "heart and soul" of this country."

On December 1st it was reported General Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI deep state operatives in the ongoing Trump witch hunt.

On Wednesday Special counsel Robert Mueller requested the postponement of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn's sentencing.

General Flynn should be pardoned and reimbursed for all of his legal fees.