When the Soviet Union broke up, Gorbachev was promised that NATO would not extend any further East. History has shown this to be empty words. In the following clip taken from Russian news (with transcript below)On Tuesday, the US Senate received a law bill about new sanctions against Russia, for supposed interference into the future US Election. The interference is actually a myth, but it's needed to justify the forthcoming sanctions.That's how it was from the very beginning of Moscow's seemingly renewed relationship with the West that was offered to Washington, as the USSR was crumbling, by the first and last President of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev.the East and the West. Moreover,with just the one condition of"Not by a single inch," as Secretary of State Baker said to Gorbachev.As soon as Germany reunited and entered NATO,And words... what words? Who said them? Who heard them?And the obligations are officially documented on paper. Just before the New Year, the text was published by the National Security Archive in Washington. However, America's large press, such as the New York Times or the Washington Post, didn't take notice of the documents. It's just gainless for them. Since you can't explain NATO expansion to the East by Russia's aggression, the documented obligations don't look good at all.The only thing they can say is that the bilateral US-Soviet document was never agreed upon. But even if it were agreed upon, who will honestly believe that the US wouldn't have pulled out of it?Even if they do promise something, they only respect it while it's situationally advantageous for them. When it's time to break an agreement, then rationale takes over, and reasons are invented for creating new military bases like it was in Syria, or introducing new sanctions, like with Russia now.Because, as our close neighbors would say, America is "such a country".