© Emergencias Sevilla



Five people have been arrested for stealing 4.4tonnes of oranges, which they squeezed into two cars.The fruit robbery ignited a police car chase when local Seville police became suspicious of the three vehicles travelling together in a close line.When the vehicles spotted the police they made a 'sharp' turn, causing police to pursue the cars on a dirt road to track down the group.In one van a couple traveled with their adult son. In the second, two brothers traveled together. Both were packed with with massive amounts of oranges in sacks.The stolen goods lacked an invoice and labels.The group also lacked the legal paperwork needed to transport such a massive quantity of fruit.When police asked the origin of the stolen fruit, the suspects couldn't provide a strong answer.One said that they have picked it up on the ground along the way of their long journey, for their own consumption.Police later conducted another search in the area of the arrest and found the third vehicle, without its occupants, loaded with oranges.Later it was revealed that a ship in the nearby town of Carmona reported a theft just hours before of a large number of oranges.