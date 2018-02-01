© Todd Dudek





Echoes of other recent abuse cases

© Todd Dudek



Three children in Mardela Springs were beaten and reportedly locked up and fed bread and water, oatmeal and sometimes dog feces, authorities said Wednesday.Two women were arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of child abuse involving the children in their custody.Amanda R. Wright, 29, and Besline Joseph, 25, of Norris Twilley Road in Mardela Springs, were charged in the case.Investigators determined the three victims, ages 8, 9 and 10, lived with Wright and her live-in girlfriend, Joseph.The children sustained bloody noses, bruises and cuts, police said. The investigation also revealed Wright and Joseph assaulted the children multiple times with an electronic control device.Wright and Joseph will be taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing and their initial appearance before a court commissioner.On Friday, Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack got information on allegations of child abuse involving the suspects.The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division immediately started an investigation, in cooperation with Child Protective Services personnel assigned to the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center, police said.Based on the allegations, Child Protective Services officials removed the three children from the home the night the investigation began and have asked state police not to release additional details that may identify the children.It's been only two and a half weeks since authorities in California discovered 13 siblings being raised in appalling conditions. In that case, officials said David and Louise Turpin, of Perris, California, kept their children in filth, chained to furniture and denied them food.One of the children, age 17, managed to escape and call 911.David and Louise Turpin face multiple counts of torture, abuse of a dependent adult, child abuse and false imprisonment.On the Virginia Shore, authorities removed five children from a home in Accomack County in July 2017, saying Malista Ness-Hopkins, 39, of Mears, was keeping two toddlers in makeshift cages.