'Highly respectable family': Grandmother defends couple accused in California 'house of horrors' abuse
Melissa Chan
Time
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 11:16 UTC
"house of horrors" is defending the Perris, Calif., couple accused of abuse, including shackling their children to their beds.
Betty Turpin said she was in "total shock" to learn her 57-year-old son David Turpin and his 49-year old wife Louise Turpin could face torture and child endangerment charges. Police said they found the couple's 13 children, between the ages of 2 and 29, living in "dark and foul-smelling" conditions in their Perris, Calif., home Sunday after a 17-year-old girl escaped and called 911, claiming her parents were holding her siblings captive.
"We don't believe anything until we find definite proof," Betty Turpin, 81, told TIME on Tuesday. "It's just a one-sided story. You can't always go with that."
Betty Turpin said her son is college-educated and had a good upbringing. "He's very likable," she said. "Raised in a Christian home all his life. Gone to church all his life."
She told CNN that her son and his wife had always been "very protective" of their children. "This is a highly respectable family," she said, adding that the family had annual passes to Disneyland and they all wore matching clothing when they went out.
Several of the children were found bound to their beds with chains and padlocks in the dark, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Of the 13 siblings, seven are adults. The sheriff's office said the children appeared to be "malnourished and very dirty." Authorities said their parents could not immediately explain why the children were shackled.
Several neighbors were shocked to hear of the charges. "I had no idea this was going on," neighbor Andrew Santillan told the Press-Enterprise of Riverside. "I didn't know there were kids in the house."
David and Louise Turpin are being held on $9 million bail each. It's unclear if attorneys are representing them.
Comment: It's not unusual for friends and family members to express shock and surprise when those they thought they knew well are unexpectedly accused of criminal behavior. When they learn of the crime their first thought is that the person they know could not possibly be the perpetrator because it is totally "out of character." Stanton Samenow explains in his book, The Myth of the Out of Character Crime, that people always respond 'in character' and that those with a criminal disposition are very adept at concealing their true nature. What a person presents publicly often differs radically from what he is like privately. Behavior is a direct result of the way a person thinks and behind criminal conduct in every case there are 'thinking errors' which provide clues to the personality of the individual.
Turpin, as in ‘Turpitude’?
Solzhenitsyn likewise noted, in Gulag Arch., how often the most malevolent in the system had appropriate names, meaning things like glutton, wolf, etc. (I can’t find the quote. Help?)
R.C.
In my humble opinion this happened due to financial problems, the several existant photographs and the trips to disneyland (poor taste and dangerous place...) seem to indicate happier times at some point.
But then the stress caused by a financial crisis created the ideal conditions for some dormant psychological problems to manifest themselves.
But of course i only know what i read and see on the midia and these words are only a guess, the truth is probably simpler and scarier...
R.C.