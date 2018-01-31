Society's Child
Amtrak train carrying Republican Congressmen derails after colliding with garbage truck
Christian Datoc
The Daily Caller
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 16:52 UTC
According to The Atlantic's Elaine Plott, the train was carrying the congressmen to a Republican retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia.
Multiple injuries have already been reported. It is not yet clear what caused the accident, but photos from the scene show that the truck has sustained extreme damage.
It appears that the injuries are minor and all members, their families and staff appear to be unharmed.
The driver of the truck has reportedly died on the scene.
MSNBC obtained footage of passengers, all of whom were traveling to the retreat, interacting with medical personnel shortly after the incident was first reported.
According to interviews with several congressmen onboard the train, some of the first responders were actually doctor-members who rushed to treat those injured in the wreck.
President Trump has been briefed on the situation.
The White House is reportedly communicating with state, local and Amtrak authorities as they investigate the crash's cause.
Though the crash resulted in a fatality, multiple pundits joked about the incident on Twitter as being a "metaphor" for the Republican party.
Skull 2018-01-31T17:51:05Z
Someone once said that there are no such thing as accidents where government is concerned...
Skull True... but trains follow fixed tracks, and are always given the right of way... so this truck seems to have been in a hurry, and didn't pay attention to what was approaching it... the train might have not hooted its horn in a more rural crossing, but this looks developed enough, that a crossing would at least have a signal light.. if it was working... but either way, the truck driver wasn't paying attention... even if the train was speeding on the track, the line of sight is usually enough for a vehicle to easily cross over when there are no 'arms' stopping traffic.... soooooo.
Greenbrier Hotel houses an old continuation of government bunker. Just sayin...
[Link]
There is also a very small and well equipped hospital inside the hotel. I got very sick while there and received excellent care, both diagnostic, and treatment, going home with all needed medications. I will say that I took advantage of the hot sulfur spring baths while there, and I think it helped me feel better.
Worth a visit just for the over the top Dorothy Draper interiors.
[Link]
There is also a very small and well equipped hospital inside the hotel. I got very sick while there and received excellent care, both diagnostic, and treatment, going home with all needed medications. I will say that I took advantage of the hot sulfur spring baths while there, and I think it helped me feel better.

Worth a visit just for the over the top Dorothy Draper interiors.
Worth a visit just for the over the top Dorothy Draper interiors.