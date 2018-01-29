Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted yet again that the campaign against Kurdish militia in Syria could spread beyond the north-western enclave of Afrin.Erdogan said during a regional party congress speech in the heartland town of Corum."Our heroic soldiers made history yesterday in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield [a previous offensive in 2016-17]. They are making history today in Afrin. And they will make history tomorrow wherever there are terrorists along our borders," the Turkish President told party loyalists hours later on Sunday, during an address in nearby Amasya.Prior to last week's operation, Kurdish groups had controlled around a quarter of Syria's territory, much of it along the 800 km-long Turkish border, with gains made at the expense of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), which it helped defeat in the country with aid from the United States.Despite a growing number of unconfirmed testimonies and photos of civilian casualties,during his rallies on Sunday.Operation Olive Branch has strained an already tense relationship between Ankara and Washington, which had previously backed the creation of a Kurdish-led border force inside Syria that it said would stop IS from rising up again.