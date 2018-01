© Alexey Nikolsky / Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen coordination between Russian and Israeli air forces, so as to avoid confrontation in Syria.Netanyahu and Putin will exchange views on ways ofNetanyahu said, as cited by TASS.According to the Jerusalem Post,Earlier this month Israel launched three attacks on military targets in Syria, using jets and ground-to-ground missiles, the Syrian army reported. Damascus also claimed that it has shot down one Israeli jet and one missile.Netanyahu said at an event with NATO officials in Jerusalem, as quoted by the Times of Israel.His statement came after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reaffirmed joint efforts to support a ceasefire in the Syrian region bordering Israel and Jordan."We are controlling our borders, we are protecting our country and we will continue to do so," Netanyahu said in remarks to members of his right-wing Likud party, as quoted by Reuters.he stated Last month, the Israeli Defense Forces launched several missiles at a strategic target close to Damascus, with Israeli and Arab media reporting it as an airstrike. Syrian state TV said "military positions" were targeted by surface-to-surface missiles.Things went wrong in November, when an Israeli attack hit a copper factory in the Syrian province of Homs, prompting Damascus to urge condemnation of Israel's actions at the UN.Israeli officials have long accused Iran of trying to establish a military foothold in Syria, where Tehran has been supporting Damascus' fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorists.Additionally, the two leaders' agenda includes a visit to the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, where they will take part in the events relating to International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the complete lifting of the Nazi siege of Leningrad.The Russian president and the Israeli prime minister last met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on August 23, 2017. On March 10 of last year, they held talks in Moscow.