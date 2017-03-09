Russia's direct intervention in the Syrian war has consolidated President Bashar al-Assad's position and ensured that regime change will not happen any time soon. It has also transformed the tactical environment in which the Israeli Air Force operates.



Russian combat patrols and sophisticated radars and air defences potentially limit Israel's freedom of action in the airspace over Syria.

The western media wants you to believe that Putin will admonish Tehran for helping to defeat Washington-backed fanatics and ISIS.

Israel has been providing logistic support and medical assistance to opposition forces - including Jabhet al-Nusra terror organization - fighting President Bashar Assad.



Israeli warplanes have repeatedly targeted Syrian Army positions under the pretext of preventing sophisticated weapons from reaching the Lebanese Hezbollah group.