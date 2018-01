Some of Saudi Arabia's most powerful men detained in November in an anti-corruption purge have been released.Among those set free are Waleed al-Ibrahim, the head of MBC television network, and Khalid al-Tuwaijiri, a former chief of the royal court.They have paid substantial financial settlements, reports say - though the amounts have not been made public.Media reports suggest that Mr al-Ibrahim's deal may have included his controlling share in MBC - the largest media company in the Middle East.The anti-corruption drive was instigated by Prince Mohammed bin Salman - who has been accused of using the investigation to remove opponents and consolidate his power.In the aftermath of the purge, Saudi Arabia's attorney general said at least $100bn (£76bn) had been misused through systemic corruption and embezzlement going back decades.Those who do not reach settlements before then are expected to be sent to prison to await trial.Meanwhile, one of the highest-profile detainees, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, told Reuters news agency on Saturday that he expected to be cleared of wrongdoing and "released from custody within days".The billionaire - who is one of the country's richest people - said he expected to keep full control of his investment firm.