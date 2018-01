© AFP/Fayez Nureld



The Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal had been detained under the government anti-corruption campaign, launched on November 4 and had spent over two months in luxurious custody.Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on Saturday was released from his detention in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel, converted into a luxurious prison to hold royalty and the country's officials, the Reuters news agency reported, citing the Prince's family sources.Describing the conditions of the custody, the billionaire found it quite satisfactory, expressing his readiness to stay as long as the investigation takes."I have nothing to hide at all. I'm so comfortable, I'm so relaxed. I shave here, like at home. My barber comes here. I'm like at home, frankly speaking," Prince Alwaleed bin Talal stated, as quoted by the media outlet. "I told the government I'd stay as much as they want, because I want the truth to come out on all my dealings and on all things that are around me."The information about his release has also been confirmed by his associates, the AP news agency reported.Prince Alwaleed bin Talal had been detained during the anti-corruption campaign launched by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on November 4, 2017 by issuing a decree establishingThe decision was followed by the, including government ministers such as Minister of Economy and Planning Adel Fakeih.The arrested high-ranking figures might reportedly keep their positions if they agree to cooperate with investigators, refusing money, allegedly involved in the corruption scheme.