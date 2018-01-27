doj corrupt
A former senior prosecutor at the Department of Justice who served in President Barack Obama's administration has been busted for trying to sell highly-classified lawsuits brought by whistleblowers to the entities of the pending investigations.

Jeffrey Wertkin, a senior official in Obama's administration under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, stole documents prior to leaving the DOJ in April 2016 with the intent to sell them for personal gain - which is a felony.

Wertkin then took the stolen, highly-classified documents with him to a politically-connected law firm in Washington, D.C., where he was offered a job.

When he began at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Wertkin tried to sell the sealed complaints to high-paying clients.

He was arrested in January 2017 after federal authorities identified that he was trying to sell sealed federal lawsuits to a Silicon Valley tech company for roughly $310,000.

Here's the kicker: former DOJ officials who were interviewed leading up to Wertkin's arrest claim they have no idea how he possessed numerous sealed federal complaints, left the building with them, and how no one noticed for several years.

In his court filings, he admitted to knowingly stealing the documents and acknowledged that he lied to the DOJ about possessing highly-classified materials when he left the agency.

"I began secretly reviewing and collecting complaints to identify clients to solicit for business when I was in practice and, thereby, to make myself more successful at Akin Gump," the plea agreement stated.

Wertkin claims he stole the documents because he was trying to "advance his career," but many won't find it surprising that a former top Obama lawyer was involved in such a corruption case.

