A former senior prosecutor at the Department of Justice who served in President Barack Obama's administration has been busted for trying to sell highly-classified lawsuits brought by whistleblowers to the entities of the pending investigations. Jeffrey Wertkin , a senior official in Obama's administration under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch , stole documents prior to leaving the DOJ in April 2016 with the intent to sell them for personal gain - which is a felony.Wertkin then took the stolen, highly-classified documents with him to a politically-connected law firm in Washington, D.C., where he was offered a job.When he began at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Wertkin tried to sell the sealed complaints to high-paying clients.He was arrested in January 2017 after federal authorities identified that he was trying to sell sealed federal lawsuits to a Silicon Valley tech company for roughly $310,000.Here's the kicker:In his court filings,the plea agreement stated.Wertkin claims he stole the documents because he was trying to "advance his career," but many won't find it surprising that a former top Obama lawyer was involved in such a corruption case.