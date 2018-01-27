A previous article explained it contains information about the Justice Department, the FBI and fake Trump dossier - prepared for Hillary Clinton and the DNC by former UK MI6 intelligence operative Christopher Steele. It makes spurious accusations without evidence, alleging misconduct and collusion between Trump, his campaign team and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign - including phony accusations of Russian US election interference.
It reveals alleged abusive tactics by high-level US officials. According to the Daily Beast, it names "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, along with former FBI Director James Comey."
Many GOP lawmakers are calling for the memo's release, spearheaded by House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes.
Undemocratic Dems want its contents suppressed. The Daily Beast said it "learned that Hill Republicans are gearing up to use an obscure parliamentary rule to release it."
So-called Rule X, subsection 11(g) explains a process for releasing classified material even if the president objects.
It's rarely invoked. Now's the time to expose Russiagate wrongdoing and hold responsible parties accountable.
According to the Daily Beast, "(u)nder the rule, if a clash occurs between the House intelligence committee and the executive branch over keeping something secret, the president gets five days to deliver objections that cite a danger to national security posed by disclosure."
"Should the dispute persist, the committee can vote to take the matter to the full House of Representatives to consider. The full House's debate is to occur in secret, with a public vote determining the outcome."
"The president, however, can simply decide on his own to declassify anything. And in Trump's case, his spokesperson is on the record supporting declassification."
Comment: The FBI/DOJ are the ones with something to hide: "But, muh national security!" DOJ wants to review FBI/Clinton collusion memo before it's released
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "(w)e certainly support full transparency. We believe that's at the House intel committee to make that decision at this point."
"It sounds like there are some members in the House that have some real concern about what's in that memo and feel very strongly that the American public should be privy to see it."
The Trump Justice Department opposes release, its top congressional liaison Stephen Boyd saying:
"(I)t would be extraordinarily reckless for the Committee to disclose such information publicly without giving the Department and the FBI the opportunity to review the memorandum and to advise the (House intelligence committee) of the risk of harm to national security and to ongoing investigations that could come from public release," adding:
The DOJ is "unaware of any wrongdoing," a comment smacking of coverup. It's unclear how many GOP House members read the memo, maybe all of them by now, several expressing outrage about its contents, calling for its release.Under the hashtag #releasethememo, GOP House member Mark Meadows tweeted:
"I read the classified memo from House Intel, outlining stunning info on the last administration's FISA and surveillance abuses that should NEVER happen in America. The public should be able to view the same memo I did."Another referred to Obamagate. On Facebook, actor Clint Eastwood remarked that "(o)ne day we will realize that the Barack Obama presidency was the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the American people."
He's party right. They're all dirty rotten scoundrels, with attribution to the film by the same name.
Russiagate is a colossal scam. There's plenty about Trump to criticize. Nothing suggests illegal or improper behavior between him, his campaign team and Russia. No Russian election hacking occurred.
Most #Releasethememo tweets are from ordinary Americans wanting it released, calling for accountability if evidence proves wrongdoing by government officials.
Discrediting it by undemocratic Dems and other Trump opponents by claiming Russian trolls are behind it is part of the coverup effort.
The memo is a potential bombshell. "Hill Democrats and former FBI officials say it's a ploy to damage public confidence in the FBI and undermine Mueller's investigation," the Daily Beast reported, adding:
"Republicans, meanwhile, say the memo contains massively disturbing evidence of FBI wrongdoing."
Given public disclosure about the memo's existence and alleged wrongdoing it details, release isn't certain but seems likely - either in full or redacted form.
